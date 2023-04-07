Photo: Charday Penn via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

The family of a Black Long Island high school student is outraged after a white teacher reportedly made inappropriate remarks regarding the 17-year-old’s hair. This week, it was revealed that they have since filed a discrimination claim with New York state against the instructor.

Cindy Covington, the teen’s mother, claimed that the disrespect originated in her child’s cosmetology class at Sachem East High School. “She said, ‘So, if my hair is ethnic hair, then, you know, what type of hair do you have?’ And she told my daughter she had American hair, she had normal hair. She said to her, ‘Well, you know I’m American, too?'” Covington recalled of the alleged conversation with the Long Island teacher in an article published by CBS News on Wednesday (April 5).

“There are different textures of hair. I would love to know — what is ‘American hair’? What is that? I really would love to know. What is ‘normal’ hair?” the woman said to the outlet. She also noted that she contacted the school’s principal about the teacher, but that did not deter her alleged actions. Attorney Andrew Lieb is representing the family and spoke against the incident. “There’s coarse hair. There’s thin hair. The contrast to ‘American’ or ‘normal,’ saying they’re non-normal, non-American — what does that mean? And, number two, once the mom explains it to the school, for them to do nothing about it and it happens again implies that they were deliberately indifferent to her complaints,” he declared.

The suit has been filed with the New York Division of Human Rights, and the case could be protected under the state’s CROWN Act. In March 2022, the measure was passed by the House and banned any hair-related discrimination based on national origin or race. Dr. Christopher Pellettieri, the superintendent of schools, said the district was not formally made aware of the complaint but is reviewing the matter. “She felt like she was the outcast in the classroom. She felt uncomfortable. She wanted to leave the class. She started asking to wear wigs. She was constantly asking for her hair to be straightened,” Covington added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Houston history teacher reportedly used Black student to discuss selling slaves during class

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

California educator receives backlash after a student recorded her repeatedly saying the N-word

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Man arrested after bringing over 1,000 rounds of ammunition to North Carolina A&T State University

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Virginia teacher sues school for $40 million after being shot by 6-year-old

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Houston history teacher reportedly used Black student to discuss selling slaves during class

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

California educator receives backlash after a student recorded her repeatedly saying the N-word

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Stacey Abrams joins Howard University in esteemed faculty role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

Man arrested after bringing over 1,000 rounds of ammunition to North Carolina A&T State University

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Virginia teacher sues school for $40 million after being shot by 6-year-old

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Georgia substitute teacher claims school officer dragged her through the hallway by the throat

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interest

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

The HBCU All-Star Game is only getting bigger and better. Read our recap of the ...
By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023
View More