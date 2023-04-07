The internet is beside itself as it reacts to Drake’s latest single, “Search & Rescue.”

Last week, the Canadian rapper and songwriter teased the track as he posted a snippet and unveiled its cover art. Fans immediately went wild after listening to the sample and hearing Kim Kardashian’s voice.

Some listeners were surprised to hear the famous influencer talking about divorce. They were equally shocked when they saw Drake in a motorcycle helmet beside a woman resembling Kardashian.

Reports later shared that the clip of the 42-year-old socialite talking about her divorce from rapper Kanye West was taken from an old episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Drake and Kim K on the cover art for search and rescue pic.twitter.com/GbNYfCM5gr — Icy (@Icy_e_) April 7, 2023

He reportedly received clearance from Kardashian to use her voice from the scene. But for most of the song, Drake spoke about the ordeal of being a famous person looking for love. He rapped:

“I need someone to be patient with me, someone to get money with, not take it from me. Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me. I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be.”

“Search & Rescue” is Drake’s first single release of the year. In February, the Grammy Award winner hinted at retirement after dominating the music industry for over a decade. During an episode of “A Moody Conversation,” Drake told fellow rapper Lil Yachty, “I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

However, the 36-year-old “Hotline Bling” artist has yet to confirm his intentions in regards to retirement. Instead, he announced a joint tour with 21 Savage in March. The two rappers will hit the road this summer for their “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR

with @Drake & @21savage Dates now live on https://t.co/HhizEVu5LP click the link in bio for more information and details for your location. pic.twitter.com/ZR0RKuJ5Ul — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) March 13, 2023

Check out some of the Twitter users’ reactions to “Search & Rescue’s” cover art and full song below:

Drake leaving the studio after making Search & Rescue pic.twitter.com/wHBo4r3JzR — trace (@tracedontmiss) April 7, 2023

Kanye hearing Kim adlib "okay" for Drake pic.twitter.com/BU7bg2Jq0P — rapszn (@rapszntv) April 1, 2023

when Drake said “I need someone to be patient with me” I FELT THATTTT — Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) April 7, 2023

search and rescue by drake when seek and destroy by sza walks in pic.twitter.com/6xA7FftOjR — trish | eras tour 8/9 (@midnightstaytay) April 7, 2023

when drake said “come and rescue me take me out the club take me out the trap take me off the market take me off the map” I FELT THAT — Valentina (@vvaalb) April 7, 2023

Nah drake crazy for posting this😭 pic.twitter.com/EkhCRkaoar — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) April 6, 2023