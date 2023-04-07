Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

The internet is beside itself as it reacts to Drake’s latest single, “Search & Rescue.” 

Last week, the Canadian rapper and songwriter teased the track as he posted a snippet and unveiled its cover art. Fans immediately went wild after listening to the sample and hearing Kim Kardashian’s voice.

Some listeners were surprised to hear the famous influencer talking about divorce. They were equally shocked when they saw Drake in a motorcycle helmet beside a woman resembling Kardashian.

Reports later shared that the clip of the 42-year-old socialite talking about her divorce from rapper Kanye West was taken from an old episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

He reportedly received clearance from Kardashian to use her voice from the scene. But for most of the song, Drake spoke about the ordeal of being a famous person looking for love. He rapped: 

 “I need someone to be patient with me, someone to get money with, not take it from me. Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me. I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be.” 

“Search & Rescue” is Drake’s first single release of the year. In February, the Grammy Award winner hinted at retirement after dominating the music industry for over a decade. During an episode of “A Moody Conversation,” Drake told fellow rapper Lil Yachty, “I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

However, the 36-year-old “Hotline Bling” artist has yet to confirm his intentions in regards to retirement. Instead, he announced a joint tour with 21 Savage in March. The two rappers will hit the road this summer for their “It’s All A Blur Tour.”  

Check out some of the Twitter users’ reactions to “Search & Rescue’s” cover art and full song below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kwengface and Giggs connect in "Water" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Trina gives fans a taste of early '00s Miami as she performs on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Yung Bleu shares sensual "Kissing On Your Tattoos" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Shordie Shordie recruits Kay Flock for new "UK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

DJ Holiday recruits Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis for "No Stress"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Leon Thomas shares reflective "Crash and Burn" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Kali schools the competition in new “Area Codes” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mozzy unveils his latest visual for "WE ACTIVE" with YFN Lucci

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

DDG returns with new visual for "This Summer"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Kwengface and Giggs connect in "Water" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Trina gives fans a taste of early '00s Miami as she performs on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Yung Bleu shares sensual "Kissing On Your Tattoos" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Shordie Shordie recruits Kay Flock for new "UK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

DJ Holiday recruits Wiz Khalifa and O.T. Genasis for "No Stress"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Leon Thomas shares reflective "Crash and Burn" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Kali schools the competition in new “Area Codes” visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Studio Sessions | Bren reveals Cordae and Anderson .Paak have more music together

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.07.2023

Nicki Minaj joins NBA YoungBoy for new "WTF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interest

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

The HBCU All-Star Game is only getting bigger and better. Read our recap of the ...
By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023
View More