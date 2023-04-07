Arthur Grand Technologies, a tech company based in Virginia, had a major kerfuffle this week while looking for new employees to fill open roles. The issue? People with melanin need not apply.

In a since-deleted job posting advertised on Indeed.com, the Virginia IT firm announced they were looking for a business analyst for their salesforce and insurance claims department. The position paid $75.00 per hour and was open to Dallas, Texas residents or individuals living within 60 miles of the Southern city. One other important detail — only “white” United States citizens were allowed to apply. Vice shared screenshots of the listing on Wednesday (April 5).

Hi @WarrenBuffett ! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway's vendors… Arthur Grand Technologies Inc… has some problematic hiring processes Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company's competitiveness, besides being a bad look pic.twitter.com/l9lB1xouK5 — T.K. Finch (@TK_Finch) April 5, 2023

The outlet added that federal law prohibits racial discrimination when hiring employees. Ironically, the Virginia corporation works with federal government organizations and corporate clients by staffing, recruiting and outsourcing IT services. Following the discriminatory job posting, Arthur Grand Technologies reportedly wiped out their online presence, but the company’s website has since reappeared. Earlier this week, the business condemned the listing, calling it “offensive” and noting it “was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees.” A statement blamed a “former employee [who] took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account.” They vowed legal action would be taken against the alleged culprit, and to “avoid further chaos,” Arthur Grand would not be discussing the matter further.

Social media users formed their own conclusions from the viral snafu. “What makes you think Arthur Grand Technologies isn’t just following their client’s wishes?” one person asked in response to a tweet containing a photo of the posting. Another individual wrote, “I doubt the recruiter came up with this on their own. This is likely a directive from the client HTC Global/Berkshire Hathaway. My instinct tells me this was a copy paste job, and the recruiter left the bracketed notes in [and exposed] the client.” Mocking the suspected client, an individual said, “[Don’t share with entire internet].” Another user claimed she “was up for this role with 25 years experience” until they saw her “brown face.”

See what others are saying below.

