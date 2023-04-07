This summer, Leon Thomas will unveil his highly anticipated album, Electric Dusk. The New York-born talent made his solo debut as a recording artist in 2022 with his “Love Jones” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He then followed up with “Breaking Point,” a Don Mills and Coleman-produced ballad that was featured in a recent Beats By Dre commercial starring LeBron and Bronny James.

Today (April 7), the rising star returns to share the latest preview from Electric Dusk. Titled “Crash & Burn,” the earnest new single speaks about how draining the search for love can really be. On the song, the Faxxonly and BNYX co-produced instrumental serves as a perfect bed for Thomas’ honest lyrics:

“I might get high off the fall if I crash and burn, just to feel somethin’/ If I could die just to feel alive, to live in the sky, care for nothin’, ooh/ Crash and burn, crash and burn, oh, oh, crash and burn, crash and burn/ I hate I had to dump her (Hey), she was one of my favorites/ Tried to thug it up, but she kept tеstin’ my patience, so I sent hеr back to the city/ Why couldn’t you just take your blessings and go?”

“This is a song about yearning for a meaningful relationship, but only finding surface-level and materialistic bonds and the emotional toll it takes on you. It’s the journey of feeling numb to the possibility of finding true love at all,” said Thomas via press release.

The “Victorious” alum has been busy these last few years penning hits for big names, boasting writing credits on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Ariana Grande’s Positions, Giveon’s Give or Take, and plenty more. Most recently, he made headlines for his work on SZA’s SOS album, specifically on the fan-favorite “Snooze” cut.

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ brand new “Crash & Burn” single down below.