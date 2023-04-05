Just before April arrived, rising talent Who? unveiled his latest single “Dale Wepa,” a celebratory effort that features Nat. The track is a mix of languages and genres, as the collaborators can be heard rapping in both English and Spanish over production that merges hip hop and Latin vibes. Who? also makes sure to rep the Old Dominion proudly throughout.

“Raised in Virginia ’round hitters and dealers, and people with figures that could buy your figure, figure Who? out for you all in your feelings, my name on they lips like a dentist, I’ve been the uno, my cards are wild, it’s safe to say I’ma be here a while, Latinx, that’s a flex, that’s a bar, puff your chest, no preguntes, you know who next…”

Directed by Fargo, the accompanying clip for “Dale Wepa” shows the two artists catching vibes at a beach. A group of dancers can also be spotted throughout.

It’s been five years since Who? liberated the breakthrough project Thank You, Come Again, which consisted of seven songs and a single assist from Anthony Alston Jr. Since then, he’s continued his momentum via loose drops like “NOT US” with BDII, “EMOTIONS,” “Cudi Vibes,” “DREAM GOOD,” “DOMINICAN LINGO” with Dyson Alexander, “Ain’t Da Same” with Jae Mansa, and “Da Memo …” with Chaz French. In 2022, he dropped off another EP titled Thanks 4 Coming Back.

In the first episode of his “TELEWHO?” series, Who? shared more about his hometown and a couple of its more notable figures.

“I grew up in a place that many people are not familiar with, but so many people are,” he began. “I grew up in Newport News, Virginia, aka Bad Newz, home of Allen Iverson [and] Michael Vick… the big hitters. That’s where I grew up. The 757.”

Press play on Who? and Nat.’s “Dale Wepa” video below.