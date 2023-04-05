As we kick off Financial Literacy Month, this week’s “Halftime Report” is with Kiara McClendon, director of player engagement for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. While everyone needs to be armed with knowledge about the inner workings of finance; professional sports is most definitely an industry where lacking in that area can be career-killing. However, McClendon’s path did not begin in sports. What she described as a “really unconventional” trajectory actually began in the music industry. “I was interning for, like, Atlantic Records, REVOLT; I was on the promo team for HOT 97. I really thought, ‘Yep, music it is’,” she confessed. While working in music allowed for helping people achieve their dreams, McClendon wanted to do something more. “It’s not exactly the same as being in a service-oriented field or, you know, trying to better people’s lives,” the educator added. After internships and part-time jobs, she was unable to find full-time employment and decided to pivot to something else with the following criteria: Still fun, no two days are the same, not sitting at a desk all day, and still being able to make a difference. Enter sports.

While completing her master’s degree, McClendon started working as a tutor and communications intern. It was while tutoring athletes that she decided to give sports a try. “They actually need a lot of help. This is a crazy workload. You’re balancing school and all of it,” she thought. For the next seven years, she worked in college athletics full time. After starting out at Rutgers, her journey took her to Virginia Commonwealth University, Florida State, Ohio State, and Georgia Southern. McClendon soon grew a little restless and started wondering what more she could do. Her mind drifted back to her onboarding process and setting up her retirement account with human resources. “They were asking us a ton of questions about retirement, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to answer any of these questions.’ Like, you’re asking me to make decisions that are gonna affect me 50 years from now,” said McClendon. “I have no knowledge of this. So, like, why don’t I know this? Why did I never learn this in school? I went and got two master’s degrees, was in school forever, and never took a class on any of this.” Her mind shifted to solution-mode. “I said, ‘How can I fix this problem?’ Not only for myself; but kids are going to school, and they’re not being taught financial literacy. They’re not being taught how to make any basic money decisions,” McClendon told REVOLT. Such education, especially for student-athletes, is even more necessary with the passage of NIL – or Name, Image, Likeness – legislation that allows collegiate competitors to make money in sports.

McClendon was transitioning from Ohio State to Georgia Southern as the legislation was going into effect, so she did not get the opportunity to work at the Power 5 level with the new protocols in place. However, the conversation started while she was still working with the Buckeyes. “I’m in full support of NIL. I think that NIL is a great opportunity for students to make money the way they should have been making money the whole time with college athletics. As great of an opportunity as it is for many students at the base of it, [college sports] exploits their time, their talent, and it makes millions upon millions of dollars off of them,” she insisted. With some of the higher-profile athletes earning millions, they most certainly need to be armed with the tools to manage those quickly acquired funds. One of the most important weapons to have is discernment. “The challenge with NIL is there are all these people that are now coming out the woodwork that claim to be experts on how to brand and market yourself, on how to manage your money. They want to tap into the money that’s being put into college athletics, so I don’t love that part of it,” she noted.

While suddenly coming into a large amount of money in your late teens and early 20s can be daunting, imagine the high schoolers who are making bank. “We have our first generation of college athlete millionaires now. High school, too,” the financial literacy educator quipped. McClendon needs to look no further than her own ATLien backyard when it comes to teens earning six-figure salaries from sports. In the fall of 2021, REVOLT covered the launching of Overtime Elite, more affectionately known as OTE. The professional basketball league for 16-to-20-year-olds is based in Atlanta and sees some players earning as much as $100,000 while maintaining the option of a fully funded college education if they don’t go on to the NBA. McClendon has not officially worked with that league; she has connected with them and has liaisons with many within the organization.

Imagine, you’re a teenager, getting paid handsomely to hoop, you’re away from family, and you’re in Atlanta. They have a very intricate system of support in place, but McClendon said there’s a different liability that comes with working with high school athletes versus working with professionals. “Right now, they obviously only have young men that are part of the league. But you need somebody that looks like you and in some cases, there’s also a woman. She can give you a different perspective. ‘Come over here. Don’t do that. Don’t talk to that girl. Don’t make that crazy decision just because you are in Atlanta. It is a great opportunity, but you can get caught up out here in more ways than one. I wanna see all y’all go to the league and be successful… make it through this process. Don’t get caught up just because you have a little money in your pocket now because the money that you have on the other side is 10 times more than what you have right now,’” she expressed. However, in addition to the age differences between high school, college, and the pros, McClendon works with the WNBA – a league where pay discrepancy has long been a hot-button issue.

Salaries vary throughout the league and several players have to find ways to supplement their income – whether that’s overseas or through endorsements. We asked McClendon how she approaches such a diverse client base. She said her initial approach to everyone is the same: “My comment to you would be the same as to anyone else that has any sum of money. Let’s make sure we’re managing it the right way. Let’s make sure that you’re being set up with an expert that you can trust, that will further educate you on what you need to do to maximize the money that you have. You may not be starting out with the same starting salary as that of somebody in the NBA or even on your own team, but you’ve got something. So let’s make a lot more out of what you’re starting with. Let’s make a lot more out of the small something that you currently have. You need to be investing. You need to have life insurance. You need to not spend all your money in one place. You need to get through your first rookie contract before you really start making big decisions with the money that you’re spending.” As previously mentioned, WNBA salaries often leave a bit to be desired, so off-court opportunities are important. “Also, let’s talk about these branding and marketing deals that can supplement your income. Part of my role is to identify the best opportunities for our players to have the best off-the-court experience. So that’s everything from appearances, to talking of brands, to say, ‘Hey, you and this athlete have synergy here. Let’s set up a meeting. Let’s figure out if we can create a deal between you and them,’” she explained.

This piece of the pie is even more important as the league moves to set a deadline for those playing overseas to report back to the United States. “There will come a time when the WNBA will put prioritization into the CBA, which is the concept that you have to pick whether you want to play for the WNBA or whether you want to play overseas. We have a deadline for when you’re supposed to report back to the United States and if you come back past that deadline, you will not play this season,” she noted. McClendon said that, that prioritization doesn’t currently exist in the way that it will in the future, but the league is figuring out how to incorporate it into the next CBA, or collective bargaining agreement.

That brings up the sometimes nuanced influence of social media – something that McClendon said has to be managed with care. “I want you to showcase who you are in its purest, but not necessarily raw form. Be authentic to who you are, and allow as much as you can publicly, but in a way that you feel is a positive representation of who you are, and then let brands align themselves to you,” the educator stated. It’s important that players don’t try and fit a particular mold just to attract brands; especially if it’s not authentic. We’re experiencing a shift in the market for female athletes in particular. They are no longer limited to athletic apparel and shoe endorsements. The ladies are kicking butt and looking good while doing it; opening up the lane for deals with beauty brands.

When she’s not managing the portfolios of WNBA stars, McClendon is doing her best to lay the groundwork for financial literacy in the Black and brown communities. She created a book series for kids called “The Adventures of the Money Mavens.” It is a coloring activity book collection, starting as young as kindergarten and going all the way up to 12th grade. She has three books in a series right now. “The focus was how do I make financial literacy fun and culturally relevant? Because everything seemed like it was cookie cutter at the time with characters that, when you look at them, they’re animals, or, you know, a variety of non-human characters. But my characters look like us. Like, one of my characters has locs.” The books, which come in both English and Spanish, can be purchased on Amazon and other online retailers. She wants parents and children to learn together and create a normalcy around discussing money in the household.

McClendon is also a public speaker and has been hired as a financial educator for bootcamps, summer camps, and educational consultations across the country. Residing in what has long been considered the “Black Mecca” due to the wealth of opportunities for Black entrepreneurs is inspiring to her. “This is also a city where there are ton of Black millionaires, which I think is amazing, right? Kids need to know that, that’s a possibility for them. So it starts with a conversation. It starts with a coloring book. It starts with, you know, just making sure that we’re having those conversations that I know are happening in other households with people that don’t look like us,” she declared.