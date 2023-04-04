Taura Brown, 44, is living with stage five kidney disease. She is a resident of a 317-square-foot home in a community of low-income tiny houses in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan. Unfortunately, her landlord is now trying to evict her.

“At this point, we are in home defense,” Brown shared yesterday (April 3) morning. “I’m going to fight this because this is bulls**t… I ain’t going,” she added, according to local news outlet Detroit Metro Times. Activists have also joined to assist her after Brown has already been dealing with a two-year legal battle in relation to the eviction.

The tiny home community was established by Cass Community Social Services. The nonprofit is headed by its director, Rev. Faith Fowler. Brown previously accused Fowler of fraud and micromanaging residents and believes her eviction is a consequence of calling the director out on her alleged actions. Brown also feels it was never in CCSS’ plans to provide permanent homes for tenants of the program. Bob Day is a retired lawyer and actively works with the activist coalition Detroit Eviction Defense. “Faith Fowler is an example of a nonprofit poverty pimp, a white savior, a white supremacist treating people like crap. We can’t have it. We can’t allow it. And it’s setting the tone for slumlords all across the city who figure, ‘If anybody complains, anybody tries to organize, anybody tries to speak out, we’ll evict them,’” Day claimed.

Fowler has accused Brown of living at another location and not using the tiny home as her permanent residence. “The Cass Tiny Homes were never intended to serve as second homes or to sit empty. They were designed to provide poor people with safe and affordable rental housing, which would convert into homeownership after seven years. There is no shortage of Detroiters who need this type of housing, not as an investment property, but their primary residence,” the reverend declared. Brown, who has lived at the residence since 2020, denied her claims. She expects a court bailiff will come to the tiny home any day now to legally remove her from the property.