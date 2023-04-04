Photo: Michael M. Santiago/ Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Today (April 4), Former President Donald Trump was officially arraigned at a New York courthouse, and Twitter is overjoyed.

Before the arraignment, Trump turned himself in and was arrested at the Manhattan district attorney’s office. He officially became the first president in U.S. history to face criminal charges, CNN reported.

And while in court, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy after allegedly having a hand in hush money payments to a pair of women who claimed they had affairs with him, NBC News previously revealed. One of the women named in reports was adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Her alleged affair with Trump is said to have taken place during his presidential campaign in 2016.

After Trump’s arraignment, viewers hopped on Twitter to celebrate the historical moment. Rapper Plies took a moment to share a picture of the former president inside the courtroom. Along with it, the rapper captioned his post, “I know the feeling my boy!!!”

Another user joked about when an officer seemingly let a door hit Trump as he made his way to the courtroom. “My favorite part is how the officer didn’t even hold the door,” the Twitter user wrote. “He was like f**k this guy.”

Yesterday (April 3), a New York judge ruled that news outlets were not allowed to broadcast the arraignment. However, five still photographers were allowed to take photos. It was also announced that Trump would not be placed in handcuffs or receive a mugshot.

Trump’s new legal team revealed that the politician will challenge the charges as he vowed to continue his 2024 bid for presidency. After the arraignment, the politician has planned to return to Florida and speak tonight at Mar-a-Lago, the outlet revealed.

Check out some of Twitter users’ reactions to Trump’s arraignment in New York below:

View More
