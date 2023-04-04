Last night (April 3), singer and actress Chlöe Bailey got close and personal with her fans on Twitter.

It all started when the 24-year-old hopped on the social media app and told fans they could “ask me anything.” And her fans responded.

One Twitter user jumped at the opportunity and asked what inspired her to write “Feel Me Cry” from her debut album, In Pieces. “It’s about how us ladies cry from our female region if you catch what I’m throwing,” Bailey replied, sharing the lyrics indicating the song’s meaning.

Another person asked Bailey if there was any inspiration behind the album itself, to which she admitted, “Yes, heartbreak, getting stabbed in the back by the ones I love, anxiety, [and] finding myself.”

it’s about how us ladies cry from our female region if you catch what i’m throwing 😏 “an emotional high, coming down my thighs, i can’t hold it inside, i want you to feel me cry” https://t.co/d3WwU6muPn — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 3, 2023

yes.. heartbreak, getting stabbed in the back by one’s i love, anxiety, finding myself https://t.co/LxxXkEFaXj — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 3, 2023

But one of her surprising responses came when PopSugar asked the Atlanta native about her dream musical role. Bailey responded, “If they ever [make] this generation’s Bodyguard… that would be my dream role.”

if they ever made this generation’s Bodyguard… that would be my dream role. https://t.co/oRKNEbSsPR — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 3, 2023

The original Bodyguard film that she was referring to was released in 1992. It starred the late legendary singer Whitney Houston opposite Kevin Costner.

Bailey previously displayed her love for Houston by answering another question about her movie set essentials as she worked on Praise This. Among the list, the “Have Mercy” singer said, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” sung by Houston, was on repeat during filming.

dance with somebody by whitney houston was on repeat while filming… vegan cinnabon from cinnaholics and coconut yogurt with granola… portable phone charger #PraiseThis #PSPopQuiz #askchloe https://t.co/r16hdeyxFy — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 3, 2023

If a Bodyguard remake was made, Bailey would be a great candidate to star in it. Yesterday, along with the “Ask Chlöe” questions, Bailey also attended the premiere of Praise This.

The Peacock Original film follows Bailey as she plays as “a young woman with dreams of being a superstar [and] joins an underdog Atlanta praise-team choir in the lead up to the national competition,” according to the synopsis. The upcoming movie will be released on the streaming platform on April 7.