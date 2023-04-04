Photo: Terence Rushin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Last night (April 3), singer and actress Chlöe Bailey got close and personal with her fans on Twitter.

It all started when the 24-year-old hopped on the social media app and told fans they could “ask me anything.” And her fans responded.

One Twitter user jumped at the opportunity and asked what inspired her to write “Feel Me Cry” from her debut album, In Pieces. “It’s about how us ladies cry from our female region if you catch what I’m throwing,” Bailey replied, sharing the lyrics indicating the song’s meaning.

Another person asked Bailey if there was any inspiration behind the album itself, to which she admitted, “Yes, heartbreak, getting stabbed in the back by the ones I love, anxiety, [and] finding myself.”

But one of her surprising responses came when PopSugar asked the Atlanta native about her dream musical role. Bailey responded, “If they ever [make] this generation’s Bodyguard… that would be my dream role.”

The original Bodyguard film that she was referring to was released in 1992. It starred the late legendary singer Whitney Houston opposite Kevin Costner.

Bailey previously displayed her love for Houston by answering another question about her movie set essentials as she worked on Praise This. Among the list, the “Have Mercy” singer said, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” sung by Houston, was on repeat during filming.

If a Bodyguard remake was made, Bailey would be a great candidate to star in it. Yesterday, along with the “Ask Chlöe” questions, Bailey also attended the premiere of Praise This.

The Peacock Original film follows Bailey as she plays as “a young woman with dreams of being a superstar [and] joins an underdog Atlanta praise-team choir in the lead up to the national competition,” according to the synopsis. The upcoming movie will be released on the streaming platform on April 7.

Kiana Ledé recruits Ella Mai for "Jealous"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Issa Rae goes presidential in new 'Barbie' trailer and cast posters

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Ray J is a firm believer that there are many different paths to success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.04.2023

Cordae and Fabolous join Eric Bellinger for new "Curious" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Summer Walker reveals new music is coming as she delivers R&B to Dreamville festivalgoers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Taraji P. Henson to make guest appearance on "Abbott Elementary" season finale

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

"Living Single" trends after Quinta Brunson's "SNL" monologue takes a dig at "Friends" lack of diversity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Usher has Dreamville Festival attendees in their feelings after teasing Beyoncé as his special guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Teyana Taylor is locked in with Dionne Warwick for upcoming biopic about the living legend

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023
