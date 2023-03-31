Lupe Fiasco has earned accolades throughout his career from the Grammy Awards to the academic world. In 2022, he joined the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a visiting professor where he taught a course on rap theory and practice. Now, as the school year comes to a close, the “Superstar” rapper is getting ready to transfer.

Yesterday (March 30), Fiasco took to Twitter to share that he’ll be going from MIT to Yale University in the fall. “Proud to announce I’ve been chosen to be a Saybrook Fellow at my OTHER favorite school in the whole wide world outside of MIT… Yale,” he said. “Shout out to [Yale’s Saybrook College dean] Tom Near for nominating me to a place where against all odds two Chicagoans found a home in the Ivy League.” Near, for his part, couldn’t be more thrilled to have Fiasco joining the Yale community. He shared his excitement in a post of his own, to which Fiasco replied, “All kinds of honored!” Check out the exchange below.

Proud to announce I’ve been chosen to be a Saybrook Fellow at my OTHER favorite school in the whole wide world outside of MIT…@Yale Shout to Tom Near for nominating me to a place where against all odds two Chicagoans found a home in the Ivy League#SayBrookCollege #SAYWHAT ☺️ pic.twitter.com/dpsslNOEnK — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) March 30, 2023

All kinds of honored! 🙏🏾🫡🥳 https://t.co/smhio9CB8j — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) March 30, 2023

It remains unclear just what exactly the fellowship will entail for Fiasco. But according to Yale‘s Saybrook College website, “The Fellowship is intended in part to provide a meeting ground for scholars from various disciplines and to encourage discussion among them.” It’s also meant to “provide students and Fellows with opportunities for discussion in an atmosphere less formal than the classroom. They represent a considerable potential for informal discussions of your interests, academic or otherwise, but you must seek them out and make your interests known. You will find that they are eager to meet you.”

The “Daydreamin'” MC’s introductory lecture at MIT in December was shared on YouTube (seen below) for his fans to enjoy — and to learn. The Yale fellowship will likely be a more personal affair than a class, but he’ll undoubtedly be an invaluable resource for students who want to learn more about the music and entertainment world.