Today (March 31), Nardo Wick drops off a new single titled “Hot Boy,” a Go Grizzly-produced effort that features past collaborator Lil Baby. The track sees the Floridian star channelling the Cash Money Records vibe keeping things very street-oriented on wax.

“I’m a hot boy but gotta lot of cold b**ches, what’s that half a milli’ on my neck 450, drop a load off to the trap and tell my lil’ ones get busy, don’t let nobody tell you different, we the littest in the city, I’m a hot boy, I tell the jeweler cool me down, still be posting in the hood, a lot of killers sittin’ around… aye wodie, who’s that right there? She looked like my type, don’t care ’bout how big her booty is, won’t hit if it don’t feel right, aye wodie, who that young n**ga that be fly?”

Back in 2021, Nardo Wick made waves with his official debut LP, Who Is Nardo Wick? That project consisted of 18 tracks and notable assists from Future, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, BIG30, and more. In 2022, he delivered a deluxe edition of the aforementioned effort with 12 additional songs and collaborations alongside Lakeyah, Latto, and The Kid LAROI.

In addition to Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe), last year saw Wick joining the likes of Saucy Santana, Doechii, Babyface Ray, SoFaygo, and the late Big Scarr as a member of XXL‘s Freshman Class. Outside of his own releases, he contributed to well-received drops like Money Man’s “Undertaker,” DJ Khaled’s “IT AIN’T SAFE,” FaZe Kaysan’s “Plenty,” 21 Lil Harold’s “Give No F**ks,” Trippie Redd’s “GOODFELLAS,” Skillibeng’s “16CHOPPA,” Finesse2Tymes’ “Overdose 2X,” and “Product of the Ghetto,” the last of which was a posthumous collaboration of sorts for the biopic Elvis. Press play on Nardo Wick and Lil Baby’s “Hot Boy” below.