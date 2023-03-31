Photo: Cover art for Nardo Wick’s “Hot Boy” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Today (March 31), Nardo Wick drops off a new single titled “Hot Boy,” a Go Grizzly-produced effort that features past collaborator Lil Baby. The track sees the Floridian star channelling the Cash Money Records vibe keeping things very street-oriented on wax.

“I’m a hot boy but gotta lot of cold b**ches, what’s that half a milli’ on my neck 450, drop a load off to the trap and tell my lil’ ones get busy, don’t let nobody tell you different, we the littest in the city, I’m a hot boy, I tell the jeweler cool me down, still be posting in the hood, a lot of killers sittin’ around… aye wodie, who’s that right there? She looked like my type, don’t care ’bout how big her booty is, won’t hit if it don’t feel right, aye wodie, who that young n**ga that be fly?”

Back in 2021, Nardo Wick made waves with his official debut LP, Who Is Nardo Wick? That project consisted of 18 tracks and notable assists from Future, G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, BIG30, and more. In 2022, he delivered a deluxe edition of the aforementioned effort with 12 additional songs and collaborations alongside Lakeyah, Latto, and The Kid LAROI.

In addition to Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe), last year saw Wick joining the likes of Saucy Santana, Doechii, Babyface Ray, SoFaygo, and the late Big Scarr as a member of XXL‘s Freshman Class. Outside of his own releases, he contributed to well-received drops like Money Man’s “Undertaker,” DJ Khaled’s “IT AIN’T SAFE,” FaZe Kaysan’s “Plenty,” 21 Lil Harold’s “Give No F**ks,” Trippie Redd’s “GOODFELLAS,” Skillibeng’s “16CHOPPA,” Finesse2Tymes’ “Overdose 2X,” and “Product of the Ghetto,” the last of which was a posthumous collaboration of sorts for the biopic Elvis. Press play on Nardo Wick and Lil Baby’s “Hot Boy” below.

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023
