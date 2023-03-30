When you say the name QAnon Shaman, most Americans, and possibly some individuals outside the country, can easily identify the infamous Capitol rioter. Jacob Chansley, as he’s legally identified, was among the scores of Trump-supporting delinquents who stormed the government building protesting President Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Today (March 30), it was announced that the QAnon Shaman has been released from prison 14 months early after completing only a fraction of his 41-month sentence, which equals to roughly 3.5 years. In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. The Bureau of Prisons revealed that Chansley was discharged from federal prison and moved to a halfway house, according to The Hill.

BREAKING: QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley is released early from prison, Daily Mail reports pic.twitter.com/QYNE1I1CZ6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 30, 2023

The Bureau of Prisons added, “For safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including transfers or release plans, nor do we specify an individual’s specific location while in community confinement.” Albert Watkins, Chansley’s legal counsel, also gave a statement upon his release. “After serving [11] months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate [that] this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life,” he said.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired footage of Chansley participating in “mostly peaceful chaos” during the Jan. 6 attack. The 35-year-old was given the nickname “QAnon Shaman” after showing up to the nation’s Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned fur hat with red, white and blue painted on his face. Chansley was mixed in with the violent mob where five people were killed. He was photographed in restricted areas throughout the building and heard saying, “Mike Pence is a f**king traitor.”