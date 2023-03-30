Photo: Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

When you say the name QAnon Shaman, most Americans, and possibly some individuals outside the country, can easily identify the infamous Capitol rioter. Jacob Chansley, as he’s legally identified, was among the scores of Trump-supporting delinquents who stormed the government building protesting President Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Today (March 30), it was announced that the QAnon Shaman has been released from prison 14 months early after completing only a fraction of his 41-month sentence, which equals to roughly 3.5 years. In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. The Bureau of Prisons revealed that Chansley was discharged from federal prison and moved to a halfway house, according to The Hill.

The Bureau of Prisons added, “For safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including transfers or release plans, nor do we specify an individual’s specific location while in community confinement.” Albert Watkins, Chansley’s legal counsel, also gave a statement upon his release. “After serving [11] months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate [that] this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life,” he said.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired footage of Chansley participating in “mostly peaceful chaos” during the Jan. 6 attack. The 35-year-old was given the nickname “QAnon Shaman” after showing up to the nation’s Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned fur hat with red, white and blue painted on his face. Chansley was mixed in with the violent mob where five people were killed. He was photographed in restricted areas throughout the building and heard saying, “Mike Pence is a f**king traitor.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Parkland victim's father arrested after confronting Republican lawmakers at congressional hearing

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Donald Trump protesters come out in struggle numbers and laughing ensues on social media

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Parkland victim's father arrested after confronting Republican lawmakers at congressional hearing

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Donald Trump protesters come out in struggle numbers and laughing ensues on social media

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Twitter users photoshop hilarious Donald Trump arrest scenarios

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Barricades in place as New York braces for possible Trump arrest protests

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Former President Donald Trump incites supporters to "take our nation back" ahead of possible arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

California considering reviving Freedmen's Bureau to deliver reparations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

President Biden signs executive order to strengthen gun background checks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

California congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to increase "the happiness of humankind"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Virginia judge cites slave law in ruling on IVF

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More