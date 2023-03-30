G-Eazy is back. Earlier today (March 30), the Bay Area rapper unveiled a new single titled “Tulips & Roses,” a John Michael Rouchell-backed effort that sees him as confident about his talents as ever.

“Somethin’ in my spirit woke back up, like I just sat up, drop a album, hang another plaque up, time to go to work, pick the slack up, please, no more comparisons, you ain’t gotta bring that up, salute my brothers, we can all coexist, been cooking in the kitchen with the Based God wrist, took a hiatus, I’m like, ‘What did I miss?’ Gerald’s back in his bag, they don’t do it like this…”

“Tulips & Roses” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Roxana Baldovin. The black-and-white clip shows G-Eazy in Paris living it up with a love interest. Early on, it becomes clear that the woman he’s with has negative intentions, which eventually leads to thieves getting access to his residence and stealing money.

Back in 2021, G-Eazy liberated his sixth studio LP, These Things Happen Too, the sequel to 2014’s These Things Happen. That project consisted of 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Lil Wayne, YG, E-40, Demi Lovato, Ty Dolla $ign, Anthony Hamilton, and more. A day after its initial release, a deluxe edition of These Things Happen Too materialized with 10 additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of Jack Harlow, EST Gee, Chris Brown, Tyga, and Tay Keith.

Back in January, G-Eazy took to social media to let his fans know what’s coming.

“New year, new beginnings, new opportunities, new chances, [and] — most importantly — new music,” he said. “Excited to get back to work, back to where I belong. I love and appreciate you all, thank you for your patience and support. Let’s have a hell of a f**kin’ year… It’s that time again.”

Enjoy “Tulips & Roses” below.