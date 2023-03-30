Photo: Screenshot from G-Eazy’s “Tulips & Roses” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy is back. Earlier today (March 30), the Bay Area rapper unveiled a new single titled “Tulips & Roses,” a John Michael Rouchell-backed effort that sees him as confident about his talents as ever.

“Somethin’ in my spirit woke back up, like I just sat up, drop a album, hang another plaque up, time to go to work, pick the slack up, please, no more comparisons, you ain’t gotta bring that up, salute my brothers, we can all coexist, been cooking in the kitchen with the Based God wrist, took a hiatus, I’m like, ‘What did I miss?’ Gerald’s back in his bag, they don’t do it like this…”

“Tulips & Roses” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Roxana Baldovin. The black-and-white clip shows G-Eazy in Paris living it up with a love interest. Early on, it becomes clear that the woman he’s with has negative intentions, which eventually leads to thieves getting access to his residence and stealing money.

Back in 2021, G-Eazy liberated his sixth studio LP, These Things Happen Too, the sequel to 2014’s These Things Happen. That project consisted of 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Lil Wayne, YG, E-40, Demi Lovato, Ty Dolla $ign, Anthony Hamilton, and more. A day after its initial release, a deluxe edition of These Things Happen Too materialized with 10 additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of Jack Harlow, EST Gee, Chris Brown, Tyga, and Tay Keith.

Back in January, G-Eazy took to social media to let his fans know what’s coming.

“New year, new beginnings, new opportunities, new chances, [and] — most importantly — new music,” he said. “Excited to get back to work, back to where I belong. I love and appreciate you all, thank you for your patience and support. Let’s have a hell of a f**kin’ year… It’s that time again.”

Enjoy “Tulips & Roses” below.

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Tyler, The Creator explains why "being a rapper is awesome"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Flo Rida's son remains in ICU after falling five stories from an apartment building window

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Metro Boomin and JID confirm new joint album on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023
