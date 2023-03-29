Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

On Monday (March 27), Deadline reported that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson had been tapped to direct an upcoming “live-action/hybrid” remake of the ’70s animated film The Aristocats. Produced by Walt Disney Productions (now Walt Disney Studios) and originally helmed by Wolfgang Reitherman, the movie told the story of a high-class family of cats, a plot loosely based on Parisian felines that inherited a huge fortune roughly a century ago.

Following the big announcement, The Roots musician left a short, heartfelt message on Instagram.

“They chose I to chase the cat… I basically have two life goals: 1. Don’t dismiss my dreams and 2. Get out of my own way,” he stated.

In addition to the directorial role, Questlove and his company Two One Five Entertainment will also be executive producing and overseeing the music for the remake alongside Zarah Zohlman, Live Nation’s Shawn Gee, and Tarik Trotter, the last of whom is better known as The Roots’ Black Thought. Will Gluck, who wrote the script with Keith Bunin, will also be handling production duties via his Olive Bridge imprint.

Back in 2022, Questlove — a six-time Grammy winner — won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, thanks to directing the critically acclaimed film Summer of Soul. Released in 2021, viewers were able to get a first-hand look into the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, complete with performances from Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, and more.

In an interview with National Geographic, Questlove described the making of that iconic documentary.

“All too often, when you see films about the Civil Rights era and the revolution of the time, you often see our pain, our suffering, our sorrow, our tears, our blood,” he said. “But Black joy is, to me, probably the most important element of the story of the Civil Rights struggle and the struggle of African Americans in the United States because it humanizes us, and it makes us relatable.”

Check out Questlove‘s social media post on The Aristocats below.

