Houston native Trae Tha Truth is forever doing what he can to help the community. Yesterday (March 27), news broke that the “Friends” rapper stepped up to renovate the home of an elderly woman who was arrested and taken to jail for failing to pay a $77 trash bill.

In December 2022, 82-year-old Martha Menefield was arrested at her Alabama home after she didn’t pay her trash bill, according to TMZ. She was taken into custody just before Christmas. An officer’s bodycam video showed her disbelief as a cop handed her documentation stating she was about to be taken away. Menefield laughed at first, thinking it had to be some sort of joke or obvious misunderstanding. “I am not joking,” he assured her. After a long pause, she asked, “So you gonna handcuff me and take me to jail?” The officer responded, “Yes, ma’am. I got to. I’m so serious. It’s a warrant.”

After hearing about the woman’s terrible ordeal, Trae traveled to her home and spent some time with her. As he got to know Menefield, the activist realized her abode was due for some upgrades, and he swiftly leapt into action. The “Here I Go” emcee teamed up with BEL Furniture in Valley, Alabama to provide Menefield with $15K worth of donations, including a sofa with multiple recliners, a queen-sized bed, and new dressers. Her living room and dining room also received some love, and Trae is working to get her air conditioning unit repaired.

A reporter for TMZ asked the elderly woman how she met with Trae to receive such a generous blessing. “I don’t know… I was just telling the lady out there, ‘Where did Trae come from?’ You know? Really. He — I can’t tell you. All I know is the Lord sent him, and he sent him here,” she responded. Now that the furniture is taken care of, next, he plans on securing contractors who can properly level her home and prevent flooding issues.

This disgusts me on a level I can't even put into words – I knew I shouldn't have watched it – prayers for Ms. Martha Menefield, she shouldn't have had to go through that 🥺 — Karla (@1_jazzymom) December 23, 2022

This Is Mrs. Martha Menefield Official GoFund Me page!! Click the Link in @reliefgang Bio And Donate So We Can Bless Her and let her know she not alone!! 🙏🏿💙💙 https://t.co/GBYyWwuKjg — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) December 24, 2022

Martha Menefield, an 82-year-old Black woman living alone in Alabama, was arrested for failing to pay $77.80 worth of garbage collection fees. Brett Favre, a millionaire ex-NFL star stole $5 million in welfare funds and he is at home enjoying Christmas. America pic.twitter.com/JKcRSRwCTy — Mostly HBCU Gameday (@DNjtrenton) December 24, 2022

Ms. Martha Minefield was arrested and taken into custody for failing to pay $77.80 in trash removal fees. Carolyn Bryant told a lie that led her racist husband and his accomplices to murder a 14 year-old Black child: Free and never arrested.#CarolynBryant #marthamenefield https://t.co/12H3P2TlgN pic.twitter.com/nluPnk6foX — Who Will Survive in America? (@IamjustTerry) December 8, 2022