Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Houston native Trae Tha Truth is forever doing what he can to help the community. Yesterday (March 27), news broke that the “Friends” rapper stepped up to renovate the home of an elderly woman who was arrested and taken to jail for failing to pay a $77 trash bill.

In December 2022, 82-year-old Martha Menefield was arrested at her Alabama home after she didn’t pay her trash bill, according to TMZ. She was taken into custody just before Christmas. An officer’s bodycam video showed her disbelief as a cop handed her documentation stating she was about to be taken away. Menefield laughed at first, thinking it had to be some sort of joke or obvious misunderstanding. “I am not joking,” he assured her. After a long pause, she asked, “So you gonna handcuff me and take me to jail?” The officer responded, “Yes, ma’am. I got to. I’m so serious. It’s a warrant.”

After hearing about the woman’s terrible ordeal, Trae traveled to her home and spent some time with her. As he got to know Menefield, the activist realized her abode was due for some upgrades, and he swiftly leapt into action. The “Here I Go” emcee teamed up with BEL Furniture in Valley, Alabama to provide Menefield with $15K worth of donations, including a sofa with multiple recliners, a queen-sized bed, and new dressers. Her living room and dining room also received some love, and Trae is working to get her air conditioning unit repaired.

A reporter for TMZ asked the elderly woman how she met with Trae to receive such a generous blessing. “I don’t know… I was just telling the lady out there, ‘Where did Trae come from?’ You know? Really. He — I can’t tell you. All I know is the Lord sent him, and he sent him here,” she responded. Now that the furniture is taken care of, next, he plans on securing contractors who can properly level her home and prevent flooding issues.

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Trae Tha Truth
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More