Photo: Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

This weekend, Dreamville Festival is officially making its return, and it’s surely an event no one would want to miss. Head honcho J. Cole announced last month that he will be joined by Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy as his fellow co-headliners. Usher and his timeless hits will hit the main stage Saturday (April 1), Burna Boy will follow on Sunday (April 2), and the fest will close out with a rare performance from J. Cole as he taps Drake to help him with the grand finale set.

Luckily, there’s a reliable way to still enjoy the entire two-day event right from home. Today (March 28), the Dreamville team announced they have joined forces once again with Rotation, the global hip hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music. Rotation will be hosting the exclusive livestream for both days. Starting at 2 p.m. ET, fans will be able to tune in to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video to watch their favorite artists perform their sets.

Music journalist and “Rotation Roundtable” host Rob Markman, “R&B Rotation in DJ Mode” host Gia Peppers, and hip hop industry veteran Wayno will serve as the livestream’s official hosts. Throughout the day, they will interview various artists, provide commentary, and more.

Dreamville Festival has made itself one of the biggest hip hop moments of the year, and after last year’s incredible performances, we at Rotation knew we needed to stream the festival for fans around the world a second year running,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip hop and R&B for Amazon Music.

The event will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets along with special VIP upgrades are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com. Other acts on the bill include Summer Walker, Lil Durk, City Girls, Waka Flocka Flame, Key Glock, Jessie Reyez, GloRilla, and the entire Dreamville Records roster of Ari Lennox, JID, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

