Photo: Cover art for 03 Greedo’s ‘Halfway There’ mixtape
By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo has officially dropped off his first body of newly recorded music since he entered prison in 2018. Over the weekend, the Los Angeles rapper unveiled his highly anticipated Halfway There mixtape. The 33-track collection features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Maxo Kream, and more. Leading the charge was his previously released “Bacc Like I Never Left” single. Recorded at a halfway house in Texas, the offering set the tone for the project by providing a play-by-play of what he’s been up to since his release:

“Throwin’ racks, runnin’ up a check, still ain’t had no sex/ Before I even got released, I put some water on my neck/ Hoppin’ out the Aston, highest fashion, diamonds flashing/ I’ma need a model who be postin’ all my captions, f**k me in the studio, I like my b**tches nasty/ Livin’ s**t sideways, b**tch, I think I’m Paul Wall, just got out from Houston, driving sippin’, so I nod off”

Prior to this was Greedo’s Free 03 project, which made landfall back in January of this year. The offering was produced entirely by LA beatsmith and frequent collaborator Mike Free and housed features from BlueBucksClan, OHGEESY, KenTheMan, and the late Drakeo The Ruler. 

Free 03 was a follow-up to 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 1, a joint offering with RONRONTHEPRODUCER. That release included 19 songs and assists from names like Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, Runway Richy, Rob Vicious, Shordie Shordie, and many others. Additionally, two of his most popular classics, “Trap House” featuring Shoreline Mafia and “Substance,” have continued to gain traction over the past few years and received a Platinum certification by the RIAA in October 2022.

Be sure to press play on 03 Greedo’s brand new Halfway There mixtape down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
03 Greedo
Mixtapes
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More