03 Greedo has officially dropped off his first body of newly recorded music since he entered prison in 2018. Over the weekend, the Los Angeles rapper unveiled his highly anticipated Halfway There mixtape. The 33-track collection features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Maxo Kream, and more. Leading the charge was his previously released “Bacc Like I Never Left” single. Recorded at a halfway house in Texas, the offering set the tone for the project by providing a play-by-play of what he’s been up to since his release:

“Throwin’ racks, runnin’ up a check, still ain’t had no sex/ Before I even got released, I put some water on my neck/ Hoppin’ out the Aston, highest fashion, diamonds flashing/ I’ma need a model who be postin’ all my captions, f**k me in the studio, I like my b**tches nasty/ Livin’ s**t sideways, b**tch, I think I’m Paul Wall, just got out from Houston, driving sippin’, so I nod off”

Prior to this was Greedo’s Free 03 project, which made landfall back in January of this year. The offering was produced entirely by LA beatsmith and frequent collaborator Mike Free and housed features from BlueBucksClan, OHGEESY, KenTheMan, and the late Drakeo The Ruler.

Free 03 was a follow-up to 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 1, a joint offering with RONRONTHEPRODUCER. That release included 19 songs and assists from names like Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, Runway Richy, Rob Vicious, Shordie Shordie, and many others. Additionally, two of his most popular classics, “Trap House” featuring Shoreline Mafia and “Substance,” have continued to gain traction over the past few years and received a Platinum certification by the RIAA in October 2022.

Be sure to press play on 03 Greedo’s brand new Halfway There mixtape down below.