By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Last summer, three sisters, all under the age of 10, were reported dead after being found in a private East Texas pond. At the time, it was believed that the girls drowned; however, evidence from an autopsy suggests foul play could be at hand.

On July 30, 2022, the bodies of 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver were discovered in a private pond near State Highway 77 in the Texas city of Atlanta. They’d gone missing the evening before (July 29), and a woman, Paris Propps, who was watching them at the time, alerted the authorities, according to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office. “We have no idea what the girls were doing there,” Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said when the news first broke.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Lieutenant Jason Jones shared that a pair of tennis shoes found by the pond belonged to one of the girls. They also discovered footprints near the body of water, which was about 200 feet away from the home. “A pair of shoes was found at the edge of the pond, leading investigators to search the water,” Rowe noted. “None of them had life jackets on, so I don’t know how strong of swimmers they were or if [they] were swimmers at all,” Jones noted. Rowe added, “Nobody has been accused of anything.” But that may soon change. New developments in the case were announced late last week.

The district attorney’s office said the girls’ autopsy reports confirmed the children had lacerations on their faces and evidence showed they were strangled before their bodies were found in the pond, according to Tyler, Texas news station CBS 19. Investigators have now classified their untimely deaths as homicides. The Texas Rangers, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County District Attorney’s Office are asking anyone with information to contact Texas Ranger Josh Mason at (903) 255-5727 regarding the ongoing investigation.

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023
