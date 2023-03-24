Photo: Ekaterina Goncharova via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

A Texas man has been charged with manslaughter after he confessed to choking his girlfriend to death while they were having sex, according to law enforcement.

According to ABC 13, on Tuesday (March 21), Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical emergency report around 2:20 a.m in the 800 block of Ashland Boulevard in Channelview, Texas. When the officers arrived, they found DeJe Garett-Hillard, 27, lying unresponsive. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

When deputies interviewed the victim’s boyfriend, Jaaron Thomas, 27, he stated that they were engaged in “erotic asphyxiation” when she became unresponsive. Erotic asphyxiation is a sex act that involves intentionally restricting air supply to the brain through choking to increase sexual arousal. This act can lead to accidental death due to asphyxia. A criminal complaint obtained by The New York Post read that Thomas “unlawfully” and “recklessly” caused his girlfriend’s death by “applying pressure to the neck and throat of DeJe Garett-Hillard with his hands and impeding her breath.”

On Thursday (March 23), Thomas posted a $40,000 bond he was ordered. Before his release, prosecutors asked a judge to impose several bond conditions on Thomas, barring him from making contact with the victim’s family, possessing firearms, or consuming drugs or alcohol. He is set to be due back in court on May 17, according to The New York Post. The media outlet also reported that Thomas was arrested in November of 2021 on a charge of soliciting prostitution but it ended up being dismissed.

According to a study made in 2021 from Arizona State Law Journal, the FBI estimated that between 500 and 1,000 people die each year in the United States from autoerotic asphyxiation. The federal circuit courts have questioned whether these deaths are accidents for purposes of accidental death insurance.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Davido makes comeback with special live event “A Timeless Night” in NYC, London and Lagos

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Adekunle Gold to headline Tribeville music festival

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Black man thrown out of Temecula CRT school board meeting after being told to "leave the country"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara shows haters their critiques don't faze her as she promotes her new single "Da Girls"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Philadelphia to consider paying pregnant women $1,000 per month in new program

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saweetie joins Baby Tate for new "Hey Mickey (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Davido makes comeback with special live event “A Timeless Night” in NYC, London and Lagos

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Adekunle Gold to headline Tribeville music festival

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.24.2023

Black man thrown out of Temecula CRT school board meeting after being told to "leave the country"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Ciara shows haters their critiques don't faze her as she promotes her new single "Da Girls"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Philadelphia to consider paying pregnant women $1,000 per month in new program

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Beyoncé leaves the internet gagging with Renaissance Couture-inspired 'Vogue France' cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saweetie joins Baby Tate for new "Hey Mickey (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More