On Saturday, April 29, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, and Flavour are set to headline the first-ever Tribeville music festival at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Simi, Oxlade, Victony, Libianca, Kpanto, BILS, Tobby Drillz, Kingsmen, and more are also slated to perform at the Afrobeats-focused festival. DJ Prince, DJ Oreo, DJ Norie, and DJEZE will be on set giving the audience a vibe. The show will be hosted by Young Prince and choreographed by Sayrahchips. According to a press release, “The festival is set to become an annual event in the United States, bringing together music lovers from different cultures to enjoy Black music and cultural diversity.”

Duke Concept, one of the biggest Afro-Caribbean live events and touring company in North America, will be producing the music festival alongside Shekpe Knight Entertainment. Tickets for the event are currently on sale now at Ticketmaster. You can check the full lineup on Tribeville’s official website here.

Earlier this month, Gold signed a deal with Def Jam and announced that he will be releasing his fifth studio album in July. He is also set to go on a four-month world tour starting September, in support of the new album, that will kick off in North America and run through the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and the Caribbean. “The track record is there. The history is there. They break artists, and they have niche, unique artists like me, so I think it’s the right move for me. All of the things that I’ve done for myself already, they know already and that’s why they’re on board,” the “Party No Dey Stop” singer told Billboard of his partnership with Def Jam.

Kizz Daniel recently released the visuals to hit single “GWAGWALADA” that he is featured in alongside BNXN fka Buju and Seyi Vibez.