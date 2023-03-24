Photo: kali9 via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Earlier this week, Tamara Lanier spoke before the Cincinnati, Ohio school board after her son was beaten so severely in an on-campus incident that he lost consciousness. Officials say the teen was attacked for not sharing his answers to a biology quiz.

The minor, whose name has been withheld, is a ninth-grader at Shroder High School in Ohio. On March 15, after refusing to share his answers to a biology test, he was attacked in the building’s hallway by several irate students. Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed he was hospitalized as a result of the brutal beating, as reported by local news station WKRC 12 on Tuesday (March 21).

Members of the victim’s family spoke at a school board meeting held on Monday (March 20) night. “I’m here to talk to you today because, quite frankly, I am appalled. My heart is broken,” the boy’s mother said. His uncle, Derrick Kearney, added, “This is completely unacceptable.” The teen’s grandfather noted that his grandson was only enrolled at the school for a week before he was targeted, and believes the attackers are gang-affiliated, although police have not confirmed those allegations. “Five gang members beat this new student until he was unconscious and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance,” the grief-stricken grandparent said.

In a statement, the Ohio school board admitted, in part, that the boy “was physically assaulted by several other students and suffered injuries. Shroder staff and security intervened and immediately requested assistance. Cincinnati Police and emergency medical personnel responded to provide support, and the injured student was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical care.” They condemned the violence and announced those responsible were “facing criminal charges.” One of the students has already been arrested, and warrants have been issued for the others who took part in the beating following the biology quiz.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

High schooler sues after teacher attacks over Pledge of Allegiance

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Howard University is “prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

High schooler sues after teacher attacks over Pledge of Allegiance

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Howard University is “prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More