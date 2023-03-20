Photo: Screenshot from DoRoad’s “Gun Flu” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

2022 was a productive year for DoRoad, who kept his fans fed with hard-hitting singles like “Shake It,” “NFTs,” “BAFTA” with PR SAD, “Lightwork” with Pressplay, and “29 Flows.” He also increased his exposure on songs like Yxng Bane’s “Bruk Down,” Trapx10’s “950,” and — just last February — Krept & Konan’s “Dat Way (Remix).”

On Sunday (March 19), the Gipsy Hill talent blessed the masses with a new single titled “Gun Flu,” a hard-hitting effort that gets heavy from a street standpoint from the first line. “I shot too many guns in my time, gotta talk to me loud, I can’t hear no more,” DoRoad begins on the booming offering.

As one of the more elusive frontrunners on U.K.’s drill scene, DoRoad has created a reputation for stealing the spotlight from his peers. Back in 2021, he provided Stay Flee Get Lizzy with one of the hardest verses for “Rib-Eye,” a definitive standout from the apparel and music collective’s entire discography.

“Slap that Rottie on the back of a big bike, I know your mum heard this, now, she can’t sit right, my younger got a mash for a quid five, it’s guaranteed, ain’t plannin’ on fistfight, you ever beat corn and them man in a jog bike? And he’s cooked like rib-eye, I got his girl tellin’ mе that I did it, I’m screamin’ out, ‘How did I? How did I?'”

Another track, 2018’s “O13” with South London drill pioneers 67, gave fans a taste of what to expect from early on.

“Let me tell you about O13, that was Rotties and Macs and baggy jeans, queff ‘dat roddy at ‘dem man, I just watch them crash and skeet, the amount of time we lurked ’round there and not seen not one of them neeks…”

Press play on “Gun Flu” below.

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Potter Payper unveils new visual for "Corner Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins Desiigner on new "PMR" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

EST Gee delivers new visual for "BALL LIKE ME TOO"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

French Montana drops animated visual for "RZA" with Benny The Butcher

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'Surf or Drown' album features and release date

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

André 3000, Lil Wayne, and more to appear on Killer Mike's forthcoming album 'Michael'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in chic photos celebrating Women's History Month

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy teases homecoming parade in Baton Rouge

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023
