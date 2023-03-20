2022 was a productive year for DoRoad, who kept his fans fed with hard-hitting singles like “Shake It,” “NFTs,” “BAFTA” with PR SAD, “Lightwork” with Pressplay, and “29 Flows.” He also increased his exposure on songs like Yxng Bane’s “Bruk Down,” Trapx10’s “950,” and — just last February — Krept & Konan’s “Dat Way (Remix).”

On Sunday (March 19), the Gipsy Hill talent blessed the masses with a new single titled “Gun Flu,” a hard-hitting effort that gets heavy from a street standpoint from the first line. “I shot too many guns in my time, gotta talk to me loud, I can’t hear no more,” DoRoad begins on the booming offering.

As one of the more elusive frontrunners on U.K.’s drill scene, DoRoad has created a reputation for stealing the spotlight from his peers. Back in 2021, he provided Stay Flee Get Lizzy with one of the hardest verses for “Rib-Eye,” a definitive standout from the apparel and music collective’s entire discography.

“Slap that Rottie on the back of a big bike, I know your mum heard this, now, she can’t sit right, my younger got a mash for a quid five, it’s guaranteed, ain’t plannin’ on fistfight, you ever beat corn and them man in a jog bike? And he’s cooked like rib-eye, I got his girl tellin’ mе that I did it, I’m screamin’ out, ‘How did I? How did I?'”

Another track, 2018’s “O13” with South London drill pioneers 67, gave fans a taste of what to expect from early on.

“Let me tell you about O13, that was Rotties and Macs and baggy jeans, queff ‘dat roddy at ‘dem man, I just watch them crash and skeet, the amount of time we lurked ’round there and not seen not one of them neeks…”

Press play on “Gun Flu” below.