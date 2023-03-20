Back in September 2022, Pi’erre Bourne unveiled his latest album, Good Movie. The 23-track body of work was fully produced by Bourne and included just two features from Don Toliver and Young Nudy. Last month, the 28-year-old talent dropped off his official follow-up titled “IG.” Over the weekend, he delved deeper into his bag with “Honeyberry 2,” a highly anticipated release thanks to snippets that floated around on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter since 2018. On the track, he shows off his multiple talents by spitting over a self-produced beat:

“Ain’t perfect, yeah, but it’s worth it (Yeah), and my last one did me dirty (Yeah)/ I can’t trust a h**, ’cause she gone leave me early (Yeah), man, these h**s is cold, pockets Big Shirley (Yeah)/ Wasting time, not what I had in mind, I was just trying to get inside your mind/ Thinkin’ ’bout you and all my dollar signs, baby no way, you gotta draw the line”

Prior to Good Movie, the multihyphenate tapped in with Juicy J and shared their collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. He also closed out a successful series run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, which boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc.

In a previous interview, Bourne spoke about how he developed his broad sound. “It’s just a mind game, and almost everyone puts themselves into a box based on what they become successful and known for, but you create your own path. When I first started making music, it wasn’t ever one sound. I was always trying out things and figuring it out. I put my all into it. When I complete a song and put it out, I’m usually pretty sold on it, so I’m not afraid of what everyone thinks,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Pi’erre Bourne’s brand new “Honeyberry 2” single down below.