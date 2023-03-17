Photo: Cover art for Alex Vaughn’s ‘The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack)’ EP
By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Today (March 17), rising R&B star Alex Vaughn officially unveiled her brand new EP, The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack). For the project, the LVRN signee secured assists from fellow songstresses Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, and Muni Long, the last of whom joined her for the project’s first single, “IYKYK.” On the track, the two set the tone for the body of work with their opening hook about self-love and confidence:

“Scared of me, I’m educated, get a bag, I’m medicated/ Manifest and meditate it, leave a n**ga devastated, I gotta keep my guard up, I gotta keep my edges laid/ I protect my energy, this p**sy in retrograde/ Proud of me, Prada me, honesty’s just a part of me/ Loyalty, don’t lie to me, get me, you hit the lottery/ Icebox, jackpot, spend it like a dancer”

Vaughn’s most recent project was 2022’s The Hurtbook, an eight-track album with no features. Earlier that year, she prepped fans with an EP titled Voice Notes. Outside of her own releases, the “Do You Ever” singer can be heard lending her vocals to recent collaborations like “LIVE FOR IT” by IDK featuring Wale, “One&Only” by O-Slice, “These Exchanges” by Matt McGhee, “The Phabo Show” by Phabo, and more.

In a recent interview, the Maryland-raised singer explained her real-life inspiration behind creating her last body of work. “Originally, The Hurtbook was a compilation of love stories between me and people throughout my life,” she said. “Then, as I started to evolve and make different moves for my career, I noticed there was a shift happening not only in the romantic aspect of my life but also in my friendships and ultimately my relationship with myself.”

Be sure to press play on Alex Vaughn’s brand new The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack) project down below. 

