By Angel Saunders
  /  03.16.2023

Earlier this month, a homeless man named Job Uriah Taylor reportedly traveled throughout Santa Monica physically expressing his anger toward Black people. Several individuals were called racial slurs, and at least two were beaten, law enforcement stated.

The Santa Monica Police Department said the attacks happened on March 3, beginning around 7:30 a.m. Officers responded to the first call near the 1100 block of the Santa Monica Pier, according to an article published by The Santa Monica Mirror today (March 16). “The suspect, later identified as Job Uriah Taylor, approached the African American victim who was walking his dog and threatened to attack him with a metal pipe. Taylor yelled several racial slurs at the victim,” a press release from the department read.

Luckily, members of the Santa Monica Fire Department happened to be nearby and stopped the suspect from further harming the individual. However, before he could be arrested, the homeless man fled the scene on a bicycle. In that same hour, the assailant managed to find more victims to assault. The press release added that at approximately 7:50 a.m., Taylor found two other Black people to terrorize. “The same suspect was seen attacking a male and female, both African American, with the same pipe he was brandishing at the 1100 block of the beach. Taylor hit the victims multiple times in the head while yelling more racial slurs,” the department wrote.

That time, they were able to apprehend him. Taylor was arrested and taken into custody at the Santa Monica Jail. Officers charged him with two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Hate crime allegations were also tacked on to the homeless man’s rap sheet. “Hate crimes have no place in Santa Monica,” the department added.

