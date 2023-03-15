Photo: AL DIA News Media / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

“My body, my choice” seemingly means nothing to certain politicians. Some South Carolina Republicans are now considering abortion an offense that should be punishable by death, USA Today reported yesterday (March 14).

Under a new bill called the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023, the term “person” would include a fertilized egg at conception. The proposition would “ensure that an unborn child who is a victim of homicide is afforded equal protection under the homicide laws of the state.” In short, a woman who goes through with an abortion in South Carolina would legally be eligible for the death penalty.

Social media users are sounding off about the proposal. “ICYMI: South Carolina Republicans want women to get the death penalty if they get an abortion — even just after conception. Would you be at all surprised if they wanted women to be burned at the stake? That’s where this is heading,” one person tweeted. Another post read, “Good evening. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose the DEATH PENALTY for women who have abortions. The bill does not provide an exemption for rape or incest. I actually thought this was America. What is happening? A bunch of nasty old men who hate women are making these laws!” A user who echoed these sentiments added, “Republicans want to kill women who are not wanting to reproduce.”

While it is true that even women who terminate their pregnancies due to rape or incest could still face the death penalty if the bill passes, one exception would be women who were “compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury,” such as a high-risk pregnancy. It has been under a year since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which federally protected a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

