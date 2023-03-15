“My body, my choice” seemingly means nothing to certain politicians. Some South Carolina Republicans are now considering abortion an offense that should be punishable by death, USA Today reported yesterday (March 14).

Under a new bill called the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023, the term “person” would include a fertilized egg at conception. The proposition would “ensure that an unborn child who is a victim of homicide is afforded equal protection under the homicide laws of the state.” In short, a woman who goes through with an abortion in South Carolina would legally be eligible for the death penalty.

Social media users are sounding off about the proposal. “ICYMI: South Carolina Republicans want women to get the death penalty if they get an abortion — even just after conception. Would you be at all surprised if they wanted women to be burned at the stake? That’s where this is heading,” one person tweeted. Another post read, “Good evening. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose the DEATH PENALTY for women who have abortions. The bill does not provide an exemption for rape or incest. I actually thought this was America. What is happening? A bunch of nasty old men who hate women are making these laws!” A user who echoed these sentiments added, “Republicans want to kill women who are not wanting to reproduce.”

While it is true that even women who terminate their pregnancies due to rape or incest could still face the death penalty if the bill passes, one exception would be women who were “compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury,” such as a high-risk pregnancy. It has been under a year since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which federally protected a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

See how others have reacted to the bill below.

South Carolina Representative and member of the Freedom Caucus Rob Harris has authored a bill that would make a woman who has an abortion in the state eligible for the death penalty.

It has attracted 21 co-sponsors to date. pic.twitter.com/4hXT42Jngv — fritzie urquhart (@fritzie4art) March 14, 2023

ICYMI: South Carolina Republicans want women to get the death penalty if they get an abortion – even just after conception. Would you be at all surprised if they wanted women to be burned at the stake? That’s where this is heading… pic.twitter.com/b55Ke99aFK — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) March 14, 2023

Good evening. 💙 South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose the DEATH PENALTY for women who have abortions. The bill does not provide an exemption for rape or incest. l actually thought this was America. What is happening? A bunch of nasty old men who hate women are making these laws! pic.twitter.com/GSGKz623Ac — Dr. Betsy R Ph.D LCSW 🏄🏖🌊🏈 (@BetsyRi66304373) March 14, 2023

I don’t know if I want to scream or cry about this. Repub Lawmakers in South Carolina are proposing a new Bill called the Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023, which would change the State’s Criminal Code to make a person who gets an Abortion “Eligible for the DEATH PENALTY”!!! — ✿❀Iᖇᗰᗩ❀✿ (@Irma_Spikeymama) March 13, 2023

Forced birther Rep. Rob Harris, a registered nurse and member of the Freedom Caucus authored a bill that would make a woman who has an abortion in the state of South Carolina eligible for the death penalty.

Republicans want to kill women who are not wanting to reproduce.

WTF — Democracywins (@MizMiathanksyou) March 13, 2023