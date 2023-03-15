Chlöe Bailey has nearly given out a full tutorial on how to prepare for your debut album’s release. From promotion deals with brands like Beats by Dre to performances on some of the music industry’s biggest stages, Chlöe has seemingly found a way to keep her first album as a solo artist, In Pieces, on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Today (March 15), the 24-year-old singer and songwriter reminded her fans to pre-save In Pieces, which is expected to be released on March 31.

Shortly after, the “Surprise” artist uploaded a short clip of herself inside a clear box, similar to the one she posted last month in her album release date announcement. However, Chlöe was wearing a white dress with long, latex-matching boots alone in the box this time. Along with the video, the talented Atlanta native tweeted, “Breaking out of the box you put me in.” In a following tweet, she added: “Cover art tomorrow, tracklist next week,” with several pairs of eyes emojis.

breaking out of the box you put me in… in pieces 3.31.23 🫀 pic.twitter.com/fWfacuOoH5 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 15, 2023

cover art tomorrow, tracklist next week 👀👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/NoJjLUXrF3 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 15, 2023

Chlöe first emerged as a solo artist in 2021 with the release of her single “Have Mercy.” Before then, she was primarily known under Chloe x Halle, the R&B duo she formed with her sister Halle Bailey. Beyoncé discovered the two after covering one of her songs on Youtube. They went on to find success with the release of several albums, including Ungodly Hour, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021. Now, Chlöe is possibly on the verge of having similar success with her solo project, In Pieces. After unveiling several tracks over two years, the “Treat Me” singer creatively announced her album on Jan. 24.

On Feb. 20, nearly a month later, she revealed the project’s release date. Since then, she has shared other singles to be featured on In Pieces, including the track “How Does It Feel,” starring Chlöe and Chris Brown in a duet. She also announced that after her album debuts, she will be headlining “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour” starting April 11 in Chicago, Illinois. Outside of her music, Chlöe has managed to keep busy with other forms of storytelling. On March 6, the young actress shared the official trailer for her upcoming film Praise This, which will stream on Peacock on April 7. And her latest TV series, “Swarm,” will premiere on March 17 on Amazon Prime Video.