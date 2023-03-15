This summer, Leon Thomas will unveil his highly anticipated album, Electric Dusk. The New York-born talent made his solo debut as a recording artist in 2022 with his “Love Jones” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He then followed up with “Breaking Point,” a Don Mills and Coleman-produced ballad that was featured in the latest Beats By Dre commercial starring LeBron and Bronny James.

Today (March 15), the rising star builds on his momentum by returning with the official music video for “Breaking Point.” The black and white visual was directed by Luis Perez and takes a cinematic route, luring fans in with a captivating love story. On the track, the Grammy-nominated songwriter sings about trying his best to save a relationship that is fading away:

“Slow dancing in this burning house, I don’t wanna go nowhere/ It’s hard for me to listen when there’s miles and miles of distance/ Feel your heart is drifting but you’re right there, I call you home but I might be alone, I can hear it in your tone/ We’re in the danger zone, in the danger zone way past the breaking point”

“This video showcases the delusions we go through in our heads,” said Thomas via press release. “Fighting the inevitable and refusing to give up on the ideas of how good things could have been, rather than allowing yourself to accept the striking reality that sometimes we have to start over.”

The “Victorious” alum has been busy these last few years penning hits for big names, boasting writing credits on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Ariana Grande’s Positions, Giveon’s Give or Take, and plenty more. Most recently, he made headlines for his work on SZA’s SOS album, specifically on the fan-favorite “Snooze” cut.

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ brand new music video for “Breaking Point” down below.