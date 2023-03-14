Photo: Lionel Hahn/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Currently, Donald Glover is preparing for the premiere of his new series “Swarm,” a horror-themed concept that stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, and Damson Idris. On Monday (March 13), he decided to provide a snippet of a new single, titled “Sticky,” for the show’s latest teaser trailer. In the short clip, Fishback’s character can be seen fawning over a pop star as the song, a collaboration with Ni’Jah, KIRBY, and Glover as Childish Gambino, matches the dark vibe with its voyeuristic subject matter. “Sticky icky, ooey gooey, somebody’s watching, so watch your back,” an unknown individual can be heard singing in a high-pitched voice.

It’s been a few years since Glover released his most recent project, 3.15.20, an intrinsic album that contained 12 songs and additional features from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet. Even with virtually no promotion prior to its release, the album — a mix of alternative hip hop and neo-soul R&B — still managed to land within the top 20 of the Billboard 200. 3.15.20 also scored placements on charts in several other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Back in 2022, Donald Glover decided to interview himself for — appropriately — Interview Magazine. In that feature, the Georgia-raised talent opened up about his feelings on criticism, specifically in regard to his own work.

“There’s good takes, there’s bad takes, but most of them are just untrustworthy takes.” he stated. “I liked it more when Camp just came out and it felt like everyone hated me. Because there’d be some actual good insight and it was easier to see who was dealing with their own identity problems, who really hated me, and who just didn’t like me because I didn’t dislike myself… There’s money and clout in loving and hating you.”

Check out the aforementioned trailer for “Swarm” below. The series is set to debut on Amazon Prime this Friday (March 17).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Childish Gambino
Donald Glover
Entertainment
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More