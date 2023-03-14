Currently, Donald Glover is preparing for the premiere of his new series “Swarm,” a horror-themed concept that stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, and Damson Idris. On Monday (March 13), he decided to provide a snippet of a new single, titled “Sticky,” for the show’s latest teaser trailer. In the short clip, Fishback’s character can be seen fawning over a pop star as the song, a collaboration with Ni’Jah, KIRBY, and Glover as Childish Gambino, matches the dark vibe with its voyeuristic subject matter. “Sticky icky, ooey gooey, somebody’s watching, so watch your back,” an unknown individual can be heard singing in a high-pitched voice.

It’s been a few years since Glover released his most recent project, 3.15.20, an intrinsic album that contained 12 songs and additional features from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet. Even with virtually no promotion prior to its release, the album — a mix of alternative hip hop and neo-soul R&B — still managed to land within the top 20 of the Billboard 200. 3.15.20 also scored placements on charts in several other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Back in 2022, Donald Glover decided to interview himself for — appropriately — Interview Magazine. In that feature, the Georgia-raised talent opened up about his feelings on criticism, specifically in regard to his own work.

“There’s good takes, there’s bad takes, but most of them are just untrustworthy takes.” he stated. “I liked it more when Camp just came out and it felt like everyone hated me. Because there’d be some actual good insight and it was easier to see who was dealing with their own identity problems, who really hated me, and who just didn’t like me because I didn’t dislike myself… There’s money and clout in loving and hating you.”

Check out the aforementioned trailer for “Swarm” below. The series is set to debut on Amazon Prime this Friday (March 17).