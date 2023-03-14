Photo: Perla Diaz
By Isha Thorpe
  /  03.14.2023

March is one of the best months of the year – and it’s not just because some of the most amazing people are born in it. It’s Women’s History Month!

During its 31 days, deserving women from all walks of life are recognized, celebrated, and loved for contributions to their families, communities, and societies as a whole. Yes, women should be treated with such respect all year-round. But, March being a mandatory reminder of the massive impact that women make day in and day out doesn’t hurt either.

REVOLT is all about giving props to ladies, as well. That’s why we’re bringing back our annual “She Is” series. For those who aren’t aware, it’s a limited interview show that highlights women in different industries as they talk about their boss moves, obstacles faced and how they overcame them, their strengths while working in specific fields, and so much more.

This year, we have an exciting new crop of three women we’re honoring. They are Julissa Prado, the founder of Rizo Curls; Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow, an artist; and Olamide Ayomikun Olowe, the CEO of Topicals. As viewers watch the episodes, they will get to learn more about these ladies and further understand why women truly are the architects of society.

But wait, there’s more! Not only will REVOLT be premiering this new batch of “She Is” episodes, but we will have accompanying merch to match – literally! That’s right. The REVOLT Shop will be dropping limited edition “She Is” tote bags, shirts, mugs, and hoodies. Plus, when you buy something in the collection for a special woman in your life – or yourself – a portion of your dollars will go to a great cause.

REVOLT She Is Merch

Sad Girls Club, an online platform that brings girls who battle mental illnesses together and gives them necessary resources to have a fulfilling and bright future, is the organization that REVOLT is partnering with for this initiative.

So, be sure to catch the 2023 edition of the “She Is” series premiering Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET only on REVOLT, and remember to check out some of the merch to gift a deserving lady and help young girls battling mental health issues in the process. Shop here.

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Tiffany & Co. x Nike AF1 Low “1837”

By Legendary Lade
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023

Halftime Report | Black Diamonds: The revolutionary women of the Negro Leagues

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined"

By Legendary Lade
  /  03.06.2023

Web3 | Brenda Gentry, aka Cryptomom, aims to make financial freedom a reality for all

By Ashley France
  /  03.03.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

How Jozzy’s ‘Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas’ builds on the legendary sound birthed by Mary J. Blige’s ‘What’s The 411?’

By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma has returned: "She's back"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade: The Collection of André Leon Talley auction

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.21.2023

Pharrell officially named Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma “Summit White”

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.03.2023

Keri Hilson says Black Girl Magic is about our resistance: “We cannot be stopped”

By Shirley Ju
  /  03.31.2021
View More
