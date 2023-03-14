March is one of the best months of the year – and it’s not just because some of the most amazing people are born in it. It’s Women’s History Month!

During its 31 days, deserving women from all walks of life are recognized, celebrated, and loved for contributions to their families, communities, and societies as a whole. Yes, women should be treated with such respect all year-round. But, March being a mandatory reminder of the massive impact that women make day in and day out doesn’t hurt either.

REVOLT is all about giving props to ladies, as well. That’s why we’re bringing back our annual “She Is” series. For those who aren’t aware, it’s a limited interview show that highlights women in different industries as they talk about their boss moves, obstacles faced and how they overcame them, their strengths while working in specific fields, and so much more.

This year, we have an exciting new crop of three women we’re honoring. They are Julissa Prado, the founder of Rizo Curls; Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow, an artist; and Olamide Ayomikun Olowe, the CEO of Topicals. As viewers watch the episodes, they will get to learn more about these ladies and further understand why women truly are the architects of society.

But wait, there’s more! Not only will REVOLT be premiering this new batch of “She Is” episodes, but we will have accompanying merch to match – literally! That’s right. The REVOLT Shop will be dropping limited edition “She Is” tote bags, shirts, mugs, and hoodies. Plus, when you buy something in the collection for a special woman in your life – or yourself – a portion of your dollars will go to a great cause.

Sad Girls Club, an online platform that brings girls who battle mental illnesses together and gives them necessary resources to have a fulfilling and bright future, is the organization that REVOLT is partnering with for this initiative.

So, be sure to catch the 2023 edition of the “She Is” series premiering Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET only on REVOLT, and remember to check out some of the merch to gift a deserving lady and help young girls battling mental health issues in the process. Shop here.