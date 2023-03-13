Photo: Oleg Breslavtsev via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

A group of employees walked out of their job at Mela Kitchen in Mount Joy Township earlier this month after management reportedly introduced drinks to the menu that made the staff uncomfortable. The Pennsylvania restaurant planned to present a variety of cocktails, including “The Negro” and “The Caucasian,” according to a March 7 article from local newspaper The Gettysburg Times.

What began with 16 staff members has now turned into 25 employees who have left the establishment, the outlet wrote. Former front-of-house manager Megan Dietz said, “It was not an easy decision for all of us. It was really heavy. It was very emotional. For a lot of us, it was a full-time job.” The drink decision allegedly came from the company Core Theatre but was approved by the restaurant’s owner, Donald Hoffman. Dietz and other employees reportedly sent a joint email informing him that they were “deeply uncomfortable” with the cocktails chosen. “Your team at Mela refuses to represent an establishment that is OK with this type of language,” a portion of the message read.

Dietz said she then gave Hoffman a heads-up that the staff would leave if the company did not reconsider the names of the cocktails, to which he reportedly told them to feel “free to walk out.” The woman claimed he was also “grossly offended” at his employees threatening to stand up to him. “The Caucasian” was the restaurant’s spin on the classic White Russian, featuring bourbon, bourbon cream, eggnog liqueur and half-and-half. After that drink was announced, staff members claimed Hoffman told them to “buckle up” because “The Negro” would come next.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Hoffman denied allegations of being a sexist, a bigot, or a racist. He added, “I have never been accused of what has been stated here because it simply is not true.”

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More