Photo: Cover art for Eladio Carrión’s “Mbappe (Remix)” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Back in November of 2022, Eladio Carrión unleashed his most recent project, SEN2 KBRN VOL. 2. The featureless album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and was led by his standout single “Mbappe.” Over the weekend, the reggaeton star tapped in with Future for the track’s official remix. On the upgraded rendition, the Atlanta emcee adds his special flair by flexing his riches:

“White on white, I don’t need a ghost writer, Rolls-Royce snow white (Yeah)/ Cap on the Patek, on God for the Rollie, young rich n**ga, pretty the one I adore, I’m spendin’ galore/ Coppin’ new diamonds for sure, spending new money for sure, 680 Maybach for sure/ Do what I say, that’s for sure, took margaritas and played by the shore/ For the one I adore, ain’t takin’ shorts, proud of me, Glock on me, ready for war”

“This collaboration was one of my biggest goals,” Carrión said in a statement about how the track came together. “Future has always been on that list of artists that I wanted to record with. Machuka, who is a good friend of mine, introduced us. We presented the track to Future and he loved it. It all happened so quickly, he recorded his part and we recorded the video all in 24 hours.”

Future dropped off his last full-length LP, I NEVER LIKED YOU, back in April 2022. The project marked his ninth studio album and originally came with 16 tracks and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, he released the extended edition, adding on six songs and new features from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Be sure to press play on Eladio Carrión’s brand new “Mbappe (Remix)” track featuring Future down below.

