Photo: Cover art for Lola Brooke’s “So DISRESPECTFUL” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Today (March 10), Lola Brooke returns with her brand new single, “So DISRESPECTFUL.” The offering is a follow-up to her recent showstopping features on tracks like “Conceited” by Flo Milli and “Opp” by Coach Joey. On the new track, the Brooklyn native takes full advantage of the bass-heavy instrumental co-produced by Reefa and Gyard by combining it with her signature gritty flow:

“Hopped out the Nissan, switched it to the bat, if I take your n**ga, he ain’t ever coming back/ I’ll plead the fifth if we talkin’ about sex, these 42 shots (Shots, shots, shots, shots)/ Feel like a b**ch, I tried to tell these b**ches cheap n**gas don’t look good/ Come on now, you know a b**ch always look good (Yeah, uhh)/ I need a G5 (Uhh), trapping with next six (Uhh)/ The frank stand 24, go catch d**k, I never keep up with the residue, running in the mad n**gas”

After achieving viral success thanks to her “Don’t Play With It” single featuring Billy B, Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout 2022 with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions.

In related news, Brooke also recently closed out a successful tour run as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s opening act on his “Me Vs. Myself Tour.” The two New York natives hit the road for the North American leg on Feb. 7 in Denver and blessed major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more. They concluded with an unforgettable homecoming gig on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new “So DISRESPECTFUL” single down below.

