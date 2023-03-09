Back in January, Dende started off his year strong with his Before We Crash EP, a six-track offering with features from Erykah Officer and Deante Hitchcock. Yesterday (March 8), the Texas-born talent kept his momentum going with ’95 Civic, a continuation of his road trip-themed string of releases. The new offering houses guest appearances from Lilly Aviana, Eimaral Sol, and Chris Patrick across 12 total cuts. The opening track, “I Wrote You A Song,” sets the tone by easing listeners in with its raw production and intimate lyrics:

“I’ll always love the time that we shared, I’ll always miss you and wish you were there/ I hate that a moment can last an eternity, but I know you’re better off out here without me/ I can’t seem to cry, I still feel the pain, when I close my eyes, all I see is your face/ You sit in the other room, that feels like miles away”

“Releasing ’95 Civic feels like the last thing I needed to do to move on to the next phase of my life,” said Dende via press release. “Although it’s a sad project, the time it allowed me to spend with A&R Mizz and producer Billy Blunt is something I will never forget. This is our best work yet.”

Prior to Before We Crash was 2021’s A Happy Man, a 10-song project that boasted appearances from Patrick, Bairi, Stockz, Jon Swaii, and Lakeita Valon. Since then, the “Part Time Dreamer” has treated fans with loose offerings like “Block Me,” “Round Trip To Atlanta,” and more. Outside of his own releases, Dende can also be heard on collaborations like “Rooftops” by Chris Patrick, “CANT BREAK” by Stockz, “Jenga” by Lowkea, and “Neck Up” by Deante Hitchcock.

Be sure to press play on Dende’s brand new ’95 Civic album down below.