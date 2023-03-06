Photo: Screenshot from V9’s “No Hook” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

It’s been two years since V9 blessed the masses with the well-received mixtape Murk With A Mouth, a 15-track offering with additional assistance from Billy Billions, Ghetts, Mazza, Jimmy, Unknown T, and ZNZE. Since then, the Homerton talent — who famously dons a Deadpool mask to hide his identity — has continued his momentum on songs like Groundworks “Eastside Story,” Trapx10’s “Nice With That,” 98s’ “Live & Direct,” SODA LUV’s “From UK 2 RU,” and Whatface’s “Stone Cold.”

On Sunday (March 5), V9 returned with a new single titled “No Hook,” a Glock-produced offering that’s full of the street-oriented subject matter that he’s known for. “Stop takin’ a p**s, you got hit in your s**t, and up in your hood, you’re a b**ch, stop talkin’ s**t,” he demands on the hard-hitting cut.

The accompanying clip for “No Hook” comes courtesy of Puig Films and shows V9 delivering his rhymes next to a pair of Ferraris. Elsewhere, he enjoys some fine dining with his crew.

In a past interview with Acclaim Magazine, V9 opened up about his decision to enter into the drill realm, which has quickly taken over as one of the U.K.’s most popular genres. Simply put, he isn’t clear on the origins of the term to begin with.

“Bruv, you see drill is just hip hop. You get it?” He asks. “I don’t know who called it drill music. This is hip hop. If you ask, man was listening to hip hop and that. Because you see when I was younger, I wasn’t doing music. I literally started rapping four years ago. So I seen my boys do music, it was drill. So I thought I might as well.”

Press play on V9’s “No Hook” video below. Hopefully, there is much more to come from him and his collective in 2023.

