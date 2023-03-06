Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Last night (March 5), celebrities in their respective fields gathered in Atlanta to celebrate one another at this year’s BET Her Awards Dinner. While speaking with a reporter on the event’s red carpet, Kandi Burruss, honored with the LOVE Award, was asked which Black woman she would commemorate with a Lifetime Achievement accolade. Standing in a royal blue gown, the Xscape group member used body and facial expressions as she responded:

“Viola Davis or Angela Bassett. I mean, it’s so many that I would give a Lifetime Achievement Award to because its so many women that are deserving of it. Um, so many people that I look up to… Anita Baker. You know, to see her come back and do her sold-out tour and all that stuff. I love Anita. I feel like they are deserving for all the things they’ve done to inspire the rest of us [and] open doors for the rest of us.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star had a legitimate case for her top three choices. Last month, Davis became the latest celebrity to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) status after winning the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording award for her memoir “Finding Me.”

Bassett, known for her iconic portrayals in films such as What’s Love Got to Do with It and The Jacksons: An American Dream, has also cemented her legacy in Hollywood. On Jan. 10, the 64-year-old New York native made history as the first to win a major accolade for acting in a Marvel film. That night, she took home a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a movie for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Bassett had more history to rewrite. On Jan. 24, two weeks later, she became the first woman, person of color, and Marvel Studios star to be nominated for an Oscar performance award in a comic book adaptation. The annual live event will air on March 12 at 8 p.m. EDT.  

And we can’t forget about the great Baker. In November 2022, the “Sweet Love” singer announced her first tour in almost 30 years. The 65-year-old Ohio native started her new musical journey in Hollywood, Florida last month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album, The Songstress. She also stopped in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was given “her flowers” by Usher. The tour is set to continue through the fall and winter before wrapping up on Dec. 23 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors can't keep their eyes off of reporter's viral "wagon"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Marlon Wayans says jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia were off limits in 'God Loves Me'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

'Rolling Stone' writer tweets monkey in response to The Weeknd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Chris Rock jokingly admits he watched 'Emancipation' to see Will Smith get "whipped"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angela Bassett
Anita Baker
Entertainment
Kandi Burruss
R&B
Viola Davis
Xscape
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Toosii shares new acoustic rendition of “Favorite Song”

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Twitter is in shambles over Chris Rock’s scathing response to Will Smith Oscars slap

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Chris Rock blames Jada Pinkett Smith for Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap in 'Selective Outrage': "She started this"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors can't keep their eyes off of reporter's viral "wagon"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Marlon Wayans says jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia were off limits in 'God Loves Me'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

'Rolling Stone' writer tweets monkey in response to The Weeknd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Chris Rock jokingly admits he watched 'Emancipation' to see Will Smith get "whipped"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
News

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma has returned: "She's back"

“Coming soon,” Puma captioned a post on Instagram.
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
News

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
View More