Today (March 3), BIA returns with a new single titled “SIXTEEN,” a AzizTheShake and Tim Nihan-produced effort that references the rapper’s upbringing and present focus on maintaining wealth.

“I came from a place where there’s nobody to look up to, we weren’t broke together, tell me how the f**k I trust you? I left momma house, b**ch, I ain’t have nowhere to run to, who the f**k gon’ pay my bills, ho? I ain’t even did my nails, h**, you gon’ make me beat your a**, at 16, I done had to pay my bail…”

“SIXTEEN” arrives about a year after the J. Cole-backed “LONDON.” Both singles are expected to appear on BIA’s long-awaited debut LP, which is said to be titled Full Circle.

Following the release of 2014’s #CholaSeason and 2018’s Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado, the “Sisterhood of Hip Hop” alum broke through the proverbial mold with 2020’s For Certain, an eight-song body of work with additional appearances from Lil Jon, Lil Durk, Doe Boy, and 42 Dugg. The following year, a deluxe edition of For Certain made landfall with six additional cuts and collaborations alongside Nicki Minaj, G Herbo, and Sevyn Streeter. The project peaked within the top 40 of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In an interview with REVOLT, BIA opened up about signing with Epic Records following her departure from RCA.

“I’m big off energy and vibes, and [Epic CEO Sylvia Rhone] is an incredible woman,” she said. “I want to be around women. I want to be around people who understand me and aren’t trying to change me, but want to help me elevate and be the best me… These are people who start to know you for you, not just you as an artist.”

Press play on “SIXTEEN” below.