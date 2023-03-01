Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

On Monday (Feb. 27) night, Michael B. Jordan hit the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of his new film Creed III. While speaking with journalists, he revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” that there may be one person who isn’t a fan of his recent work.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this,” the 36-year-old told the outlet in reference to his new Calvin Klein underwear ad. He added that after viewing the racy photos, he wanted to give her a heads-up. “Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here.’ Got my business all out in the streets — literally,” Jordan said. However, there’s no denying he was proud of the well-deserved campaign shoot. “Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great. And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time,” he continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Jordan plays Adonis Creed in the upcoming project, which also marks his directorial debut. He first appeared in the franchise in 2015 in the first installment of the trilogy. “This journey over the last three years has been incredible. Never thought I could do what y’all say I did. I couldn’t have done that without the people that I just named in this incredible, incredible cast. It’s a team effort,” he said before the crowd at Monday night’s premiere. The movie stars Tessa Thompson as Creed’s love interest Bianca, along with A-list actors Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Phylicia Rashad (“The Cosby Show”). The film takes audiences deep into the world of boxing and challenges arise when a childhood friend shows up with something to prove.

“Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know that I wasn’t doing it just to do the job. And finding the truth within the Creed family was really, really important to us. So, thank you, guys, so much for having my back every step of the way, even when it’s difficult,” Jordan mentioned. He also hinted that more films may be on the way: “Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.”

Creed III hits theaters this Friday (March 3).

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan

