The “Abbott Elementary” crew has been enjoying a stellar awards show run, and they just added another victory to their already impressive streak. Yesterday (Feb. 26), the hit ABC sitcom took home the team win for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Quinta Brunson, the creator of the show, was also nominated in the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series category, which wound up going to Jean Smart for “Hacks.”

“What an honor to be honored by our peers in this way,” began Brunson in her acceptance speech. “I know for me especially, this means a lot because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me… These people bring me back down to earth. They make me a better actor. They allow me to become an actress that I’m proud of.”

“Thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people. They are the best and they are so f**king funny all the time, y’all. They really are so funny and good at acting. I’m in awe of them at every single turn. We just want to say thank you and we’re honored to be in the category with such amazing shows, with amazing actors, peers of ours,” she concluded as her fellow cast members smiled back at her.

Back in July of 2022, Brunson became the youngest Black woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. The “Abbott Elementary” family wound up taking home three awards during last year’s ceremony, including a well-deserved triumph for Sheryl Lee Ralph as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

“Abbott Elementary” Season one also became ABC’s first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. The show follows a quirky elementary school staff struggling to make ends meet at an underfunded Philadelphia school.

Check out Quinta Brunson’s full acceptance speech down below.