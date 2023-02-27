Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Michael Newman, a former student at Howard University is now suing the famed HBCU for $2 million. The ex-Bison, who is white, is claiming that he faced racial discrimination while at the institution. But, the school is prepared to defend itself against these allegations.

Howard University’s Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Frank Tramble said that although he can’t comment “substantively” about the litigation, HU “is prepared to vigorously defend itself in this lawsuit as the claims provide a one-sided and self-serving narrative of the events leading to the end of the student’s enrollment at the University.”

To give some backstory, Newman was enrolled at the historically Black college and university’s School of Law for only two years: The fall 2020 semester up until his expulsion in September 2022. According to his lawsuit, his problems with the campus began during the COVID-19 pandemic when students began utilizing remote learning methods instead of meeting in person like thousands across the country. Newman says his words were taken out of context — even though filings document one case in which he reportedly posted a photo on his private Twitter account of a slave with his badly scarred back exposed. The caption read, “But we don’t know what he did before the picture was taken,” the New York Post reports.

Many at Howard University took offense to the imagery and accompanying message. During the 2020 United States presidential election, Newman asked on one online classroom discussion board “whether: (1) Black voters didn’t question turning to government for solutions, and (2) reliably voting for the same party every election disincentivized both parties from responding to the needs of the Black communities.” Some condemned his statements, according to the lawsuit. In an attempt to rectify the issue, the white student announced he wanted to “learn, not just law, but to learn the thoughts and experiences of people of color.”

Newman added that he began to experience “depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts” due to “public ostracism, vilification and humiliation.” When he wrote about his thoughts, the Black students at HU felt like he wrote a “manifesto,” writings often left by gunmen before mass shootings. Because of this and other incidents, a virtual town hall meeting was called to discuss what would become of the student. Three hundred participants attended the Zoom meeting led by Howard Law School Dean Danielle Holley. She referred to his alleged manifesto as “disturbing in every sense of the word.” The plaintiff believes Holley perpetuated “threats,” “discrimination” and a “hostile academic environment.” Although Newman appealed his expulsion twice, he got the same result both times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021

White headmaster tells Black boy to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.22.2021

White teacher tells students “white people can say” the N-word

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.12.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021

White headmaster tells Black boy to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.22.2021

White teacher tells students “white people can say” the N-word

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.12.2021
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More