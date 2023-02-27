On Sunday night (Feb. 26), Jake Paul received his first professional boxing loss to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Arena. During the obligatory post-match press conference, a reporter asked Paul about Drake, who previously shared a $400,000 bet that he made on the YouTube personality. In response, he jokingly placed the blame squarely on the OVO captain before showing love.

“F**k. This is Drake’s fault. Drake, bro! Why’d you do this to me?” He said. “Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him. He’s won a lot of money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake. I’ma get that W in the rematch.”

Jake Paul reacts to Drake losing a $400,000 bet on him to beat Tommy Fury… pic.twitter.com/Vz54CyDTji — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

Before removing the post from his social media, fans could see that the aforementioned bet would have netted Drake well over $1 million if Paul won the fight by knockout. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Canadian talent also threw an impressive amount of money at this month’s Super Bowl LVII, which included a $700,000 wager on the champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in March of 2022, Drake announced a formal partnership with crypto betting platform Stake, and the company has been fairly prominent on his Instagram. In an official announcement, he called the decision “inevitable” while also promising to be an active player — something that he clearly kept his word on.

Stake co-founder Ed Craven also provided a statement in regard to the high-profile collaboration, per USA Today.

“Drake has been an active member of our global community for a few months now, so the next step and natural evolution in the relationship was for us to collaborate on a stream.”

He added, “We share the same love for crypto, gambling and community and are like-minded fans of the technology and culture at the forefront of this movement.”