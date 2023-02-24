Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

In January 2022, artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify following Joe Rogan’s repeated COVID misinformation, blaming the streaming service for amplifying his voice and rewarding him with a lucrative contract. R&B singer India Arie followed suit that February, taking issue not just with Rogan’s COVID stance, but with “The Joe Rogan Experience” host’s problematic “language around race.”

Arie’s move last year came after several clips of him disparaging Black people and repeatedly using the N-word went viral. “What I am talking about is RESPECT — who gets it and who doesn’t,” Arie said of her decision to walk away. She also pointed out that musicians like her get “pennies” for their streams, while “The Joe Rogan Experience’s” exclusive deal with Spotify was reportedly north of $200 million. “This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep,” Arie said. “I’m tired.” She still accepted his apology, adding that she doesn’t believe in cancel culture. 

Over a year later, the “Brown Skin” crooner’s catalog is back on the platform after what she deemed a “successful protest.” She took to social media to share her honest thoughts about the results the last year has produced. “I wanted three things out of this protest,” she said, noting that she never wanted Rogan canceled. “I wanted him to take accountability, I wanted Spotify to take accountability, and I wanted to see systemic change in the music industry.” She explained that the Swedish audio giant changed its terms and conditions and removed 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” most of which predated the pandemic. While her tunes are available again for users to listen to, she acknowledged that there’s more work to be done to ensure streaming services pay artists their fair share.

She also took some time to address those who criticized her decision a year ago. “All the media outlets and even ‘friends’ who talked sh*t about me, let’s see if you care NOW that my stance impacted change,” Arie stated. “I WISH we had a ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY AROUND THE USE OF THE N-WORD. Sadly we let people get away with it. I can’t change that. But the way MY DIGNITY is set up! I STOOD FOR ME. AND IT WORKED.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

DVSN fan has Twitter in shambles after receiving tattoo from Daniel Daley

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey recruits Chris Brown for new "How Does It Feel" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

The Weeknd taps Ariana Grande for new "Die For You (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Usher shares details about his new record label with L.A. Reid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Beyoncé's former choreographer praises Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Diddy pens message to R&B fans worldwide: "I'm back to doing what I love"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

6LACK announces forthcoming album is dropping next month

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
India Arie
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

DVSN fan has Twitter in shambles after receiving tattoo from Daniel Daley

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey recruits Chris Brown for new "How Does It Feel" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

The Weeknd taps Ariana Grande for new "Die For You (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Usher shares details about his new record label with L.A. Reid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Beyoncé's former choreographer praises Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Diddy pens message to R&B fans worldwide: "I'm back to doing what I love"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

6LACK announces forthcoming album is dropping next month

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More