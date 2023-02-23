Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Today (Feb. 23), K Camp officially announced his “Pretty Ones Tour,” which is named after his most recent single. The track was his first release under his new distribution deal with TikTok. As previously reported by REVOLT, the partnership is under SoundOn, a platform that allows artists to pre-release their music before its official launch.

The forthcoming journey is set to kick off on March 23 in Dallas, hit major cities like Las Vegas, Memphis, and more, and come to a close with a homecoming show in Atlanta. He hinted at the possibility of additional stops, writing, “What city should be added?” in his latest Instagram caption.

The “Lottery” artist’s last body of work was July 2022’s Vibe Forever, a well-received mixtape with appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Prior to that was FLOAT, his full-length 2021 album that boasted guest features from Trey Songz, Mooski, and the late PnB Rock, the last of whom was featured on the Ginuwine-sampling “Life Has Changed” single.

K Camp previously spoke with Fox 5 Atlanta about the exciting new chapter of his music career ahead. “I’m finally independent and excited to be doing this direct deal with TikTok,” K Camp said of the new partnership. “It feels like a full-circle moment. I want the world to finally see me as a businessman, entrepreneur, as well as a superstar.”

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for K Camp’s “Pretty Ones Tour” along with his official announcement down below. Tickets are available now on https://www.shop4float.com/.

March 23 – Dallas, TX

March 25 – Houston, TX

March 26 – New Orleans, LA

March 30 – Tampa, FL

April 2- Las Vegas, NV

April 4 – Birmingham, AL

April 6- Charleston, SC

April 8 – Charlotte, NC

April 9 – Norfolk, VA

April 12 – Columbus, OH

April 14 – Milwaukee, WI

April 16 – St. Louis, MO

April 17 – Lincoln, NE

April 19 – Denver, CO

April 22 – Memphis, TN

April 23 – Atlanta, GA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FLOAT (@kcamp)

K Camp
Rap

