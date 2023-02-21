Photo: Douglas Sacha via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

City council members in Tempe, Arizona are preparing to vote next month on a growing push to rectify sins of the past. A number of streets and parks in the Phoenix-area community are named after Ku Klux Klan members who lived there. But thanks to a movement started by a local resident, those places with KKK-linked histories may end up referencing Black and Latino trailblazers instead. 

The Associated Press reported that documents released by the city detail how an Arizona chapter of the KKK called Butte Klan No. 3 welcomed recognizable Tempe personalities such as mayors, council members, and bankers to its ranks in the 1920s. Elementary schools and public pools were segregated at the time, and these KKK members were honored with their names being brandished on street signs throughout the municipality. 

In 2021, Tempe native Drew Sullivan launched an initiative to shine a light on the dark story of the KKK in the area. He worked the Arizona Historical Society and Tempe History Museum to put together research on the KKK’s long history in Maricopa County, compiling records from the Phoenix Public Library to connect the dots.

Tempe City Council made it a part of their agenda and has been marching toward eliminating monikers in public with Klan ties. The governing body will vote on the renaming committee’s recommendations when it convenes for its March 2 meeting. The officials will then review proposed titles submitted by community members and vetted by council-appointed volunteers. 

The list of potential replacements includes civil rights activists, the first Black landowners in what is now Tempe, and married pioneers Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones, who successfully fought in court for their kidsb to attend school with white children in 1925, helping pave the way for desegregation in the United States. 

For Tempeans, the move to rebrand these public spaces is more than just a hollow gesture. It represents the righting of century-old wrongs. “This is really touching to me because I’ve had people [in my family] who have died by hanging by the Ku Klux Klan, so I understand what this means emotionally,” Berdetta Hodge, the first Black woman to sit on the city council, told The Arizona RepublicThe Tempe Elementary School District has already made progress in this arena by renaming three of its schools last year. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade: The Collection of André Leon Talley auction

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade: The Collection of André Leon Talley auction

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More