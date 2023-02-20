Giveon fans who live across the pond are in luck. Today (Feb. 20), the Grammy-nominated singer officially unveiled his highly anticipated European tour dates. The journey will kick off on May 2 in Manchester and make stops in major cities like London, Amsterdam and more before coming to a close in Stockholm on May 16. As a bonus, the tour run includes a New York show: his Governors Ball set on June 11.

Back in March of 2022, Giveon delivered the compilation album When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, a combination of last year’s TAKE TIME and When It’s All Said and Done. Altogether, the project saw 13 tracks, an appearance from Snoh Aalegra for the standout cut “Last Time,” and an extra song titled “All To Me.” Outside of his own releases, he can be heard on Justin Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar, which they performed at the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. He also appeared on Drake’s wildly successful album Certified Lover Boy on the song “In The Bible” with Lil Durk.

The R&B star has also recently garnered three new certifications from the RIAA. “For Tonight” and “The Beach” both picked up gold certifications, while “Like I Want You” has gone double platinum. Since then, he has gifted fans with a live rendition of “For Tonight.”

Be sure to check out the full list of tour dates for Giveon’s European tour down below. Fans can grab tickets here starting Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 a.m.

May 2 – Manchester, UK

May 3 – Birmingham, UK

May 5 – London, UK

May 8 – Amsterdam, Holland

May 9 – Brussels, Belgium

May 10 – Paris, France

May 12 – Berlin, Germany

May 14 – Oslo, Norway

May 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark

May 16 – Stockholm, Sweden

June 11 – New York, NY