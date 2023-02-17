Today (Feb. 17), Big Scarr‘s posthumous LP, The Secret Weapon, arrives for the masses to enjoy. The album consists of 17 songs and additional features from Seddy Hendrinx, Enchanting, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and 1017 head honcho Gucci Mane, the last of whom shared a heartfelt message about the release on social media. “I hate that he’s not here to celebrate this great body of work that he worked so hard on,” he said.

In addition to The Secret Weapon, fans can check out a visual for the Guwop-assisted “Trappin n Rappin,” a bittersweet offering that contains some of the best bars of Scarr‘s short career.

“Hop in the coupe with no room for the key, I’m a rich n**ga, I do what I please, trappin’ and rappin’, I do it with ease, this s**t that I’m smoking, I barely can breathe, say he in the field, put his a** in a trick, can’t tell them I got it, just know it’s in reach…”

The BandPlay, 808iden, Sentro, and Dun Deal-produced track is matched perfectly with a Joe Yung Spike-directed clip. Viewers are able to enjoy a montage-styled video that shows Scarr living his life to the fullest.

In February of 2022, Scarr liberated Big Grim Reaper: The Return, a deluxe upgrade of his 2021 debut Big Grim Reaper. Months later, he would join the likes of Nardo Wick, Doechii, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, BIG30, and Saucy Santana as part of XXL’s Freshman Class. Tragically, Scarr’s ascent to rap’s upper echelon would be cut short in December of 2022 when he was found dead in his girlfriend’s residence as the result of a reported overdose.

Press play on Big Scarr‘s The Secret Weapon album and “Trappin n Rappin” video below. REVOLT sends love to his fans and loved ones at this time.