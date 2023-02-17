You may want to take Antoine Dodson’s advice and “hide ya kids” after reading this story. Authorities in Augusta, Georgia announced they recently arrested a man for allegedly licking a child’s feet at a park. Yes, you read that correctly — and it gets weirder.

Today (Feb. 17), WSB-TV shared information regarding the strange situation. On Jan. 14, a police officer was dispatched to Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta after receiving reports of an unaccompanied adult male hanging out inside a fenced-in area reserved for children. The individual was later identified as 25-year-old Caurey Rollins. According to the adventure park owner, a woman who brought a child to the play area alerted him of Rollins’ weird behavior. She claimed the 7-year-old boy told her the man had a strange fascination with the minor’s feet.

The little boy informed his guardian that Rollins approached him in the play area and began to tickle his feet. He then asked the child to take his socks off and proceeded to lick the kid’s feet. Once the business owner was alerted of the disgusting act and authorities were called, the man said he wanted Rollins removed from his property. Rollins told officials he was at the park with his family, but they’d just left, and he was also leaving soon. The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of children.

Local Augusta news station WRDW added that Rollins previously worked for the Richmond County School System at Glenn Hills Elementary School. On Sept. 27, 2022, he became certified as a paraprofessional educator. The certification would have been valid through June 30, 2027. Following his arrest, the school district said, “Rollins is no longer an employee of the Richmond County School System.” As of yesterday (Feb. 16), he was in custody at Richmond County jail.