Today (Feb. 17), Noell unveils her new single “All Bad,” which boasts production from JayUncut and PianoGotKeys. The track sees her at an impasse with a cheating lover that’s been given repeated chances to turn over a new leaf.

“You be acting like you sure you wanna be with me, you gon’ have to pick a side, ’cause I ain’t afraid to leave, I tried to leave a thousand times, but I just can’t get enough, lately I’ve done heard a thousand lies, but I’m standing here hitting you up, it’s all bad, but you gotta go…”

Directed by Calvin D., the accompanying clip for “All Bad” begins with a shot of Noell in front of a burning house. Things then rewind to earlier in the day when the Maryland talent came upon a text message that revealed her man’s infidelities. Following his departure, she proceeds to make a petrol stop before approaching her significant other’s residence with a gas canister in hand, returning viewers to the fiery first scene.

It’s been four years since Noell liberated her debut LP, Ego Aside, an eight-song effort led by the well-received tracks “Speechless,” “Deserve,” and “Don’t Pull Up.” Despite the COVID-19 pandemic‘s existence in subsequent years, fans were still treated to loose drops like “Higher,” “Lonely,” and “Meet Me In My Room,” the last of which was featured on the BET+ series “Twenties.”

In a past interview with MusicXclusives, Noell opened up about the message she wants to portray in her music.

“I want women to know it’s okay to be honest,” she said. “To be themselves and to be unapologetic about it. Want them to know it’s okay to feel sad, or angry or jealous. It’s okay to feel happy or in love or even make mistakes. I just want women to know they aren’t alone.”

Press play on “All Bad” below.