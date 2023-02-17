Photo: Screenshot from Noell’s “All Bad” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Today (Feb. 17), Noell unveils her new single “All Bad,” which boasts production from JayUncut and PianoGotKeys. The track sees her at an impasse with a cheating lover that’s been given repeated chances to turn over a new leaf.

“You be acting like you sure you wanna be with me, you gon’ have to pick a side, ’cause I ain’t afraid to leave, I tried to leave a thousand times, but I just can’t get enough, lately I’ve done heard a thousand lies, but I’m standing here hitting you up, it’s all bad, but you gotta go…”

Directed by Calvin D., the accompanying clip for “All Bad” begins with a shot of Noell in front of a burning house. Things then rewind to earlier in the day when the Maryland talent came upon a text message that revealed her man’s infidelities. Following his departure, she proceeds to make a petrol stop before approaching her significant other’s residence with a gas canister in hand, returning viewers to the fiery first scene.

It’s been four years since Noell liberated her debut LP, Ego Aside, an eight-song effort led by the well-received tracks “Speechless,” “Deserve,” and “Don’t Pull Up.” Despite the COVID-19 pandemic‘s existence in subsequent years, fans were still treated to loose drops like “Higher,” “Lonely,” and “Meet Me In My Room,” the last of which was featured on the BET+ series “Twenties.”

In a past interview with MusicXclusives, Noell opened up about the message she wants to portray in her music.

“I want women to know it’s okay to be honest,” she said. “To be themselves and to be unapologetic about it. Want them to know it’s okay to feel sad, or angry or jealous. It’s okay to feel happy or in love or even make mistakes. I just want women to know they aren’t alone.”

Press play on “All Bad” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Abra Cadabra unveils emotionally charged visual for "15 Years"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

K-Trap honors women in latest visual for "Interlude"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Noell
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Abra Cadabra unveils emotionally charged visual for "15 Years"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

K-Trap honors women in latest visual for "Interlude"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More