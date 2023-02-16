Photo: Screenshot from K-Trap’s “Interlude” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

In September of 2022, K-Trap liberated The Last Whip II, the long-awaited sequel to his 2017 debut, The Last Whip. The hard-hitting body of work consisted of 19 dope cuts and additional features from Headie One, S Loud, LD, Krept & Konan, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, Reekz MB, and Odeal. One standout from the top 20 effort was “Interlude,” a heartfelt number that presumably took inspiration from 50 Cent’s iconic single “21 Questions.” The South London talent can be heard querying his love interest about their relationship and more over laid-back production by Nathaniel London and Remedee.

“You wanna go Novi’ and order a pornstar, and show Snap your order? Have you ever been A Jeweller? No, ’cause you ain’t been with a baller, do you wanna go Marbs when it’s poppin’? Or fly out to somewhere tropic? You wanna go spa, then after shoppin’? Let me know, I got it…”

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), K-Trap premiered a new visual for “Interlude,” which comes courtesy of Mollana Burke and pays tribute to many of the women in the rapper’s world. As such, notable names like talk show host Denise Danity, journalist Mimi The Music Blogger, label executive Isa Perez, and model Cheyenne Cortez make cameo appearances in the short clip.

In addition to The Last Whip II, last year also saw K-Trap reconnecting with Blade Brown for Joints, a continuation of Brown’s Bags & Boxes 4 song of the same name. Outside of his own work, the “Big Mood” star was featured on tracks like Stardom’s “Hashtag,” Lethal Bizzle’s “If The Shoe Fits,” and C1’s “Back 2 Back.” Just prior to 2023’s arrival, K-Trap recruited Skepta for a remix of “Warm,” a silver-certified classic from 2021 that stands as his most commercially successful to date. Press play on K-Trap’s “Interlude” video below.

