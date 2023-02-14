Photo: Ed Freeman via Getty Image
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.14.2023

NAMIC Southern California has partnered with REVOLT during Black History Month for a campaign that organizes Black employees in the media industry to donate goods to the Restoration Community Development Corporation.

The goal is to raise $20,000 worth of donated goods by the end of February for service events RCDC plan to host throughout the year. REVOLT, specifically, is tasked with raising $5,000. RCDC is a non-profit organization that restores hope to the homeless community by providing medical, legal, and housing navigation services for unsheltered populations. NAMIC SoCal has partnered with the entity to raise awareness about the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, California.

As written on the campaign page, by giving to non-profits like RCDC, you can help provide vital services such as mental health, food, clothing, hygiene products, and job training to those in need. Examples of lives that could be changed is a mother who is trying to keep her children safe and warm, a veteran who sacrificed so much for our country, or a young person who fell on hard times and is in need of a helping hand.

Not only would the lives of families experiencing homelessness be improved, but the entire community would be strengthened. The campaign creates safe haven for those in crisis, access to health care and mental health services, and opportunities to build a better future would be provided.

“This partnership with NAMIC SoCal and REVOLT, and the donation of goods to RCDC will not only benefit those in need but will also show the public our commitment to corporate citizenship and social responsibility,” NAMIC SoCal President Danielle Green said in a statement.

According to a 2020 count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Black people are 8 percent of L.A.’s population, but represent 34 percent of people experiencing homelessness.

You can donate to the cause here.

